AEW Collision ratings get a major boost amidst attendance concerns

AEW is seemingly struggling with filling the arena and weekly viewership lately. However, recent news about the ratings for their Collision show should have the Jacksonville-based company's locker room cheer for a while.

The latest edition of Collision drew 504,000 viewers, up from previous weeks 353,000 viewers. The Saturday show also saw an increase in the 18-49 Key demographic as it drew a 0.14 rating, which beats last week's 0.09 rating.

This week's numbers could buoy Khan's spirit and infuse confidence in the locker room after they lost their rating war against NXT last week.

On October 10, AEW held its Dynamite show on Tuesday instead of Wednesday due to MLB playoffs. They went head-to-head with WWE's developmental brand and failed to defeat them in weekly ratings.

Khan dished out several specials to win that war and also went hyper on social media, trying to diss his competitor. However, WWE brought out Paul Heyman and John Cena and a rare appearance by The Undertaker on NXT to win the ratings war.

Disco Inferno criticizes AEW's head-booker Tony Khan for Wardlow's booking

Wardlow returned to AEW Dynamite last week after almost two months of hiatus. During his time away, Tony Khan received criticism from fans and veterans for booking The War Dog.

During the latest episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno stated that Wardlow's storyline is something that he has done every week. The WCW legend also weighed in on who The War Dog should face next - that name was MJF, and he had good reason for that thought.

Khan, the chief booker of the promotion, has earlier been criticized by Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo for AEW's bookings and storylines. While Bischoff said that the bouts were 'excuses for matches,' Russo publicly asked Khan to give him the booking job for some time.

Interestingly, Khan doesn't play a character and enters the ring only for official announcements.

What do you think? Are the ratings spike an anomaly? Or is the audience really getting behind Tony Khan's booking decisions? Tell us in the comments section.