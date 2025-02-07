Ongoing AEW rivalry to become tag team feud if Ricochet brings in 36-year-old fan-favorite? Exploring potential twist

Ricochet has been feuding with a former AEW World Champion since the start of 2025. Although the high-flyer emerged victorious in his match against the aforementioned star this week, their issues are likely far from over. The One and Only could, therefore, bring in an ally of his own to watch his back, which in turn could force his rival, Swerve Strickland, to do the same, potentially setting up an interesting mixed-tag situation.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Ricochet faced Strickland in a highly anticipated match, defeating the former World Champion after countering his finisher with an inadvertent low blow and subsequently hitting him with the Spirit Gun. The controversial finish of the bout and The Future of Flight's post-match conduct indicated that his feud with Swerve is set to continue. Ricochet would thus be well-advised to have some backup for himself for the coming weeks.

Notably, Ricochet's fiancée, Samantha Irvin, unexpectedly left her position as a ring announcer in WWE last year. The 36-year-old star later stated that she did not enjoy exclusively fulfilling her broadcasting role in the company and, in a recent interview, hinted at a future return to the pro wrestling industry—presumably not as an announcer, as Ricochet had previously suggested.

If AEW is interested in recruiting Samantha Irvin as an on-screen character, she could potentially debut in the company as a heel, acting as her partner's ally. Her involvement in Ricochet's feud with Swerve Strickland could lead to the latter bringing in TBS Champion Mercedes Mone to even the odds. The former Mogul Embassy leader has been outspoken in his respect for The CEO and seems to share a decent relationship with her backstage.

Swerve and Mercedes could pair up to face Ricochet and Irvin in the latter's first match as an in-ring competitor, going up against two of the sport's most well-known stars. She could then continue honing her skills in the squared circle or take on a non-wrestling role, perhaps as Ricochet's manager. However, Irvin is currently focused on her music career, making this angle purely speculative for now, although she was reportedly backstage at AEW Dynamite this week.

Ricochet's message to his haters after AEW Dynamite

For his entrance this week on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland had donned an Embassy robe, referencing his manager Prince Nana's former stable, of which he had been a leader. After defeating The Realest in Atlanta, Ricochet laid his hands on Nana and took off after stealing the robe, drawing loud boos from the crowd.

In a backstage digital exclusive after the show, The Human Highlight Reel taunted his detractors by gloating over his victory against Swerve and showing off the spoils of his efforts.

It remains to be seen how Strickland will retaliate against Ricochet moving forward.

