"Part of a plan to get Miro fired" - Wrestling fans erupt in anger after Lana puts WWE over AEW as greatest wrestling franchise ever 

AEW fans have given their thoughts on the recent comments of former WWE Superstar Lana, who may have landed her husband Miro in some hot water.
Lana, now known as CJ Perry, recently stated in an interview that she believes that WWE is the premier wrestling franchise, while also commenting on how Tony Khan conducts his business.
It's unclear whether her comments on the AEW president were a backhanded shot at the company for not booking her husband Miro, who, despite being a former TNT Champion, hasn't competed in the ring since September 2022.
Her comments have certainly gotten under the skin of a large group of AEW fans, who have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations. While some see CJ Perry's comments as a way for her to find her way back to WWE, others see it as a ploy to try and get Miro out of his All Elite Wrestling contract.
If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!
Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!
Miro only competed in four matches for AEW in 2022
CJ Perry's comments may have come from a place of frustration regarding the way her husband has been booked in All Elite Wrestling, as he only competed in a total of four matches throughout all of 2022.
The former TNT Champion made his return to AEW on the June 1st edition of Dynamite, where he defeated Johnny Elite. He then defeated Ethan Page to qualify for the inaugural All-Atlantic Championship match at Forbidden Door, which was eventually won by PAC.
"The Redeemer" then had to wait until All Out 2022 to get his hands on Malakai Black and the rest of the House of Black, where he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to pick up the victory.
It was recently reported that Tony Khan had offered the former TNT Champion a storyline leading into the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2022. However, the idea was turned down, despite "The Redeemer" being fit and healthy.
Do you think Miro will have more than four matches for AEW in 2023? Let us know in the comments section down below!
Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.