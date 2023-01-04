"Part of a plan to get Miro fired" - Wrestling fans erupt in anger after Lana puts WWE over AEW as greatest wrestling franchise ever 

AEW fans have given their thoughts on the recent comments of former WWE Superstar Lana, who may have landed her husband Miro in some hot water.

Lana, now known as CJ Perry, recently stated in an interview that she believes that WWE is the premier wrestling franchise, while also commenting on how Tony Khan conducts his business.

It's unclear whether her comments on the AEW president were a backhanded shot at the company for not booking her husband Miro, who, despite being a former TNT Champion, hasn't competed in the ring since September 2022.

Her comments have certainly gotten under the skin of a large group of AEW fans, who have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations. While some see CJ Perry's comments as a way for her to find her way back to WWE, others see it as a ploy to try and get Miro out of his All Elite Wrestling contract.

🇵🇷 Tony Cruz 🇩🇴 @tonycruz327 @Fightful Tony should book Miro to get thrown threw a table 4 weeks in a row @Fightful Tony should book Miro to get thrown threw a table 4 weeks in a row

WHO BOOKED THIS? @boriguevo



Imagine having your partner, talk trash about the job that’s feeding you. @Fightful Im thinking Miro and her aren’t the happy go lucky IWC loving couple, the internet has made it out to be…Imagine having your partner, talk trash about the job that’s feeding you. @Fightful Im thinking Miro and her aren’t the happy go lucky IWC loving couple, the internet has made it out to be…Imagine having your partner, talk trash about the job that’s feeding you.

Goodtymez1286 @AdamCar28133670 @Fightful Gee i wonder why tony is not pushing miro....🙄 @Fightful Gee i wonder why tony is not pushing miro....🙄

PelleBoom @PoeBoyPelle @Fightful Setting up for the Rusev return we knew was coming anyway @Fightful Setting up for the Rusev return we knew was coming anyway

Thuglas @Thuglas2k @Fightful Yes go back to WWE and be put through a table on a weekly basis because the Fed was mad at Miro signing with AEW 🙄🙄🙄 @Fightful Yes go back to WWE and be put through a table on a weekly basis because the Fed was mad at Miro signing with AEW 🙄🙄🙄

Dan Frankel @DanFrankel_FTW @Fightful The more she talks the more Miro isn't gonna get any TV time. @Fightful The more she talks the more Miro isn't gonna get any TV time.

Brother @RedeemDeezNutzz @Fightful Lana we get it, you want Miro out of AEW @Fightful Lana we get it, you want Miro out of AEW

Shannon @TheeShannonS @Fightful Good lord, she always seems to bring out the drama wherever she goes. I just hope her mouth doesn’t stop Miro. I hope Tony isn’t punishing him cause of her. @Fightful Good lord, she always seems to bring out the drama wherever she goes. I just hope her mouth doesn’t stop Miro. I hope Tony isn’t punishing him cause of her.

El Diablo Guapo @AceOfHearts9999 @Fightful This women is basically keeping Miro from fighting god on my tv. She must be stopped @Fightful This women is basically keeping Miro from fighting god on my tv. She must be stopped

ThePrinceMagus @ThePrinceMagus



Sad times man. @Fightful We’re never getting The Redeemer back, are we?Sad times man. @Fightful We’re never getting The Redeemer back, are we?Sad times man.

Lyric ✨ @AllElitEST @Fightful What on Earth is in that catering to get y’all to act like this in public unprovoked? @Fightful What on Earth is in that catering to get y’all to act like this in public unprovoked?

denver 🔪 @denverwlr @Fightful I feel like im rewatching the whole Brian cage and his wife situation all over again except its just with Miro and Lana now @Fightful I feel like im rewatching the whole Brian cage and his wife situation all over again except its just with Miro and Lana now

KayfabeWrestlingNetwork @Kayfabe_Wrestle Fightful Wrestling @Fightful CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise dlvr.it/SgJrnt CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise dlvr.it/SgJrnt This is actually crazy can only imagine how much heat Miro has now twitter.com/fightful/statu… This is actually crazy can only imagine how much heat Miro has now twitter.com/fightful/statu…

JCバスケス (JC Vazquez) 🇵🇷 @JC1986_ Fightful Wrestling @Fightful CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise dlvr.it/SgJrnt CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise dlvr.it/SgJrnt Yep. As much I like to see Miro back, there's literally zero reason for AEW to even invest in him anymore. She's determined to get that WWE job back because she failed trying to get Hollywood to look at her. But she can't comeback without her husband. So there's that catch. twitter.com/Fightful/statu… Yep. As much I like to see Miro back, there's literally zero reason for AEW to even invest in him anymore. She's determined to get that WWE job back because she failed trying to get Hollywood to look at her. But she can't comeback without her husband. So there's that catch. twitter.com/Fightful/statu…

Hood_ McLovin @SavageChavage granted this ain’t the reason why but man she don’t shut up about the E twitter.com/fightful/statu… Fightful Wrestling @Fightful CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise dlvr.it/SgJrnt CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise dlvr.it/SgJrnt Bruh at this point Miro ain’t never coming backgranted this ain’t the reason why but man she don’t shut up about the E Bruh at this point Miro ain’t never coming back 😭 granted this ain’t the reason why but man she don’t shut up about the E 😭😭😭 twitter.com/fightful/statu…

Dimitri Michael @PhantomThiefZX twitter.com/Fightful/statu… Fightful Wrestling @Fightful CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise dlvr.it/SgJrnt CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise dlvr.it/SgJrnt Okay we get it, your man's not on TV. But if Brian Cage can make a comeback, then Miro will be back too Okay we get it, your man's not on TV. But if Brian Cage can make a comeback, then Miro will be back too 👏 twitter.com/Fightful/statu…

Nuke 🐝 @notnuke_



Acting like Bobby fish without Adam cole and Kyle O'Reilly lmfao Fightful Wrestling @Fightful CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise dlvr.it/SgJrnt CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise dlvr.it/SgJrnt Triple h aint gonna hire you back without miro bro. Chill.Acting like Bobby fish without Adam cole and Kyle O'Reilly lmfao twitter.com/Fightful/statu… Triple h aint gonna hire you back without miro bro. Chill.Acting like Bobby fish without Adam cole and Kyle O'Reilly lmfao twitter.com/Fightful/statu…

Miro only competed in four matches for AEW in 2022

CJ Perry's comments may have come from a place of frustration regarding the way her husband has been booked in All Elite Wrestling, as he only competed in a total of four matches throughout all of 2022.

The former TNT Champion made his return to AEW on the June 1st edition of Dynamite, where he defeated Johnny Elite. He then defeated Ethan Page to qualify for the inaugural All-Atlantic Championship match at Forbidden Door, which was eventually won by PAC.

"The Redeemer" then had to wait until All Out 2022 to get his hands on Malakai Black and the rest of the House of Black, where he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to pick up the victory.

It was recently reported that Tony Khan had offered the former TNT Champion a storyline leading into the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2022. However, the idea was turned down, despite "The Redeemer" being fit and healthy.

Do you think Miro will have more than four matches for AEW in 2023? Let us know in the comments section down below!

