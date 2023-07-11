Paul Heyman must finally betray Roman Reigns if his former client returns to WWE in the future

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated the promotion for over 1000 days with the help of Paul Heyman and The Bloodline. However, would the veteran manager still stand behind Roman if CM Punk ever returns to the Stamford-based promotion?

The Bloodline storyline has been praised by most veterans in the pro wrestling industry. However, at this stage, Roman Reigns seems to slowly be building towards losing everything after being on top of the Stamford-based promotion, and Heyman might just jump ship if The Tribal Chief continues to suffer more losses.

While it's highly unlikely, CM Punk's return to WWE could end up being the catalyst for this massive betrayal. Paul Heyman's pairing with the Second City Saint is arguably one of his best angles. Nobody is quite as convincing as Punk, and this could very well lead to Heyman dumping The Tribal Chief.

The former WWE Champion rumoredly pitched an angle for him to become involved in the ongoing feud between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite. However, according to the same report, both parties turned down including CM Punk in the upcoming 'Blood & Guts' match.

The 5-time WWE Champion is reportedly taking steps to repair his relationship with the AEW roster

Outside of his monumental career, CM Punk has gained a reputation for being difficult to work with, according to some sources. While these claims have never truly been verified, the "Brawl Out Incident" effectively vilified the star amongst the AEW fanbase.

For months, reports went around about CM Punk's poor reception backstage in AEW. Now, according to PWTorch, the star has stepped up as a leader in AEW Collision's locker room. The veteran is also reportedly taking pride in his position, and using the opportunity to prove himself to those who felt slighted by the All Out brawl.

In light of this, it's even more unrealistic to believe that The Second City Saint will be returning to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon. However, as they say in wrestling, "never say never." CM Punk could eventually return to the promotion for a once-off appearance a few years from now, or decades down the road when he is ultimately inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

