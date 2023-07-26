Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) once farted in front of 3 WWE Superstars and trapped them in the locker room

Former WWE Superstar Big Show (aka Paul Wight) is known for his size and physique, but he also had a funny side to his character when he was with the WWE. Even during some of his most heated rivalries, he managed to pull off some sort of funny skit that left the fans in splits.

During his time in the WWE, Big Show was in the locker room along with Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston when he decided to take things into his own hands and play a prank on two members of the New Day.

In the video, Big Show is seen talking to Kevin Owens when he turns his back on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and lets out a fart which left the two New Day members in utter shock. What ensued next was even more hilarious as The World's Largest Athlete walked out and locked the door from the outside, which left Xavier and Kofi in the room screaming to get out.

The New Day themselves is a very hilarious team, and despite their status as the heel or a face, they always ensure that the fans were entertained, and this segment with the Big Show was just one of the many instances.

Big Show was involved in many embarrassing situations in WWE

As mentioned earlier, Big Show was involved in a lot of funny incidents, and one of the most hilarious incidents happened on October 9, 2003, and it involved the late great Eddie Guerrero.

Big Show came out to the ring in formal attire and called out Eddie, and much to his surprise, Eddie did show up, but he did not come alone. He emerged from the backstage area in a sewage truck.

Eddie then went on to say:

“I told you. Don’t mess with me, holmes. But, no. You gotta put your face in my business again. If thats the way you want it, okay man.”

Eddie Guerrero then got down the truck and pulled out the hose to drench Show with excrement, but the current AEW star got out of the ring to flee only to be tripped by Eddie’s nephew Chavo Guerrero near the stage.

With Big Show on the floor, Eddie opened the hose and drenched him with sewage. It must have been a harrowing experience for The World’s Largest Athlete.

