Photograph of Ricky Starks and another AEW star at WrestleMania 40 emerges following stunning WWE debut

While Cody Rhodes was finishing his story at WrestleMania 40, then-AEW star Ricky Starks was present in the crowd cheering on his friend. Many speculate that this contributed to Starks being ostracized in AEW and not getting a push, eventually leading to his departure. Now, a new photograph of Starks and another AEW star has emerged following the former's WWE debut.

The former FTW Champion was taken off AEW TV in March 2024 for reasons unknown despite receiving a substantial push in 2023. The star reportedly asked for his release but was declined. After being off TV for about a year, Starks was released by the company a day ago. Tonight on NXT, The Absolute One made his debut and took social media by storm.

A picture from last year has been making rounds on X/Twitter following Starks' NXT debut. The photo contains Cody Rhodes with the WWE Championship, current AEW star Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and Ricky Starks, along with many others. This snap was clicked backstage after The American Nghtmare's win at WrestleMania 40. The photo also has Brodie Lee's family.

Ricky Starks breaks silence after making his WWE debut

The former FTW Champion finally became a free agent earlier this week after reportedly being released. Along with him, Malakai Black and Miro were also reportedly part of the AEW releases.

On the latest episode of NXT, the former AEW tag team champion appeared through the crowd while fans wildly chanted his name. The star then called himself "the hottest free agent" and left the arena after making a statement.

Later, he took to Twitter and reacted to his debut with a four-word message.

"Right time, right guy," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Malakai Black and Miro also make their way to WWE following The Absolute One's arrival.

