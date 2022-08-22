"Booty butt cheeks" - Popular AEW star recalls his witty remarks at fellow wrestler that drew WWE Superstar John Cena's attention 

AEW star Max Caster shared a story of a reference he made to his fellow wrestler that caught the attention of WWE legend John Cena.

Back on the May 11, 2021 episode of AEW Dark, Caster and Anthony Bowens faced the team of Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela. In the opening moments, the rapping superstar said that he and Kiss should have "Sunny Days" (seemingly referencing former WWE valet Sunny while mainly playing the latter's first name).

Then, "Platinum" Max said that he'd rather pass because The Concrete Rose isn't cute and that he had a better set of behinds. The Acclaimed member then sang a line from Thugnificent's "Booty Butt Cheeks" song.

Speaking to PWInsider, Caster said that his "booty butt cheek" rap to Kiss made Cena take notice of him. The 33-year-old added that his hilarious reference became famous on the internet.

"I think anytime I rap against Sonny Kiss is like the most viral thing that I could do. The first one, I think is the one that made John Cena notice me, which was about a year ago, a little bit more than a year ago, when I said booty butt cheeks to Sonny Kiss. And then a week later, it’s one of the most viral videos on the internet, especially coming out of AEW," Caster said. [H/T eWrestlingNews]

Back then, Caster was a heel but slowly became popular among fans and is now a babyface, due to his ability to reference events and things that made the crowd pop.

Meanwhile, the 16-time WWE World Champion has been a supporter of The Acclaimed member, given that they had the same rapping gimmick back when he was "Doctor of Thuganomics."

AEW star Max Caster previously spoke about WWE star John Cena's influence to him

In an interview last month, Max Caster cited 16-time WWE Champion John Cena as the main reason for his musical performances, especially in AEW.

Caster emphasized that Cena's appearance in the 2004 music video of Murs' song Hustle made him get into rapping. He then claimed that the Cenation leader is now a huge supporter of him.

"So, you know, there's another thing that wrestling has helped me with John Cena, who's a big supporter now by the way too."

The Acclaimed is one of the hottest acts in AEW right now and whenever their music hits, fans will always rise to their feet to cheer them on. It will be interesting to see if their popularity will lead them to new heights, especially in the tag team ranks.

