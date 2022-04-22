Powerhouse Hobbs is slowly climbing the AEW Mountain

If anyone in AEW exemplifies the strength of slow and steady improvement, then it's Will 'Powerhouse' Hobbs.

For most of their existence, AEW has been accused of favoring smaller, spot wrestlers over the traditional beef that typically fills a pro wrestling ring. There were talented big men in the company, but none of them really reached the level of being a legitimate world title threat. They were given sparing television time, and would often disappear for weeks at a time. (See: Brian Cage)

That has changed a bit recently, as a group that includes Keith Lee, Wardlow, and Lance Archer have led a big man renaissance in All Elite Wrestling in the last few weeks. Among the stallions in that field is the dark horse that no one saw coming down the stretch: Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs was somewhat of an unknown before entering AEW and soon aligning himself with Team Taz. Groomed on the west coast by the famed UPW promotion, he was at the indie level for a decade before signing with Tony Khan in 2020.

Since then? He has significantly improved in the ring and even a little bit on his promos. He appears to be on the verge of becoming one of what appears to be another of AEW's homegrown stars - someone that their spotlight helped to grow.

Hobbs' has an incredible physique, natural charisma, and general likability. He seems to exude a lot of confidence for a guy who's never really been to this level before. That feeling continues to grow, week in and week out. He's starting to give off that vibe where his sheer power and smooth personality shoot through the screen at the viewer.

At 6'1", 270 pounds, Hobbs is one of the biggest and most explosive performers in AEW

Make no mistake, despite his awesome power and developing skills, Hobbs still has a long way to go.

However, he's shown over the last two years that he's planted his grappling hook to the side of the mountain, and he's been climbing the whole time. Step by step, pull by pull, until he reaches the next plateau of his career.

And, then? He starts to climb again.

That may be what stands out most about Hobbs. He hasn't tried to add too much too soon to his repertoire. Instead, he is building his character piece by piece. Just like every step of the mountain.

Maybe someday a long time from now? Powerhouse Hobbs will finally reach the top of that mountain, plant his flag and do one last thing to finish off his long climb...

Lift the AEW World Championship belt.

What do you think the future holds for Powerhouse Hobbs in All Elite Wrestling? Is he a future world champion? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

