"Pull up at the 'Rumble" - Wrestling fans call out WWE Hall of Famer's son to make blockbuster return after 4-year hiatus and face Seth Rollins next year

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has wrestling fans calling for him to return to WWE after he sat up and took notice of something Seth Rollins had to say on the most recent edition of RAW.

Rollins made light of the fact that he was the one that put Dustin's brother Cody Rhodes on the shelf following their hellacious Hell In A Cell match, despite the fact that Cody was one who not only beat Rollins inside the Cell but also at two previous Premium Live Events (WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash).

One person who didn't appreciate Seth's comments was The Natural Dustin Rhodes, who had this to say on Twitter:

"Hey @WWE Rollins............," tweeted @dustinrhodes.

Following the tweet, wrestling fans from all over Twitter have called for Dustin to stand up for his younger brother and face Seth Rollins, with some even suggesting he should leave AEW and return at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Coltin Anderson @coltinanderson @dustinrhodes @WWERollins Got an interesting feeling that we might see a Goldust return in the near future… @dustinrhodes @WWERollins Got an interesting feeling that we might see a Goldust return in the near future…

Seth Rollins and Dustin Rhodes have quite a bit of history together from their time in WWE

It's been quite some time since Dustin Rhodes was in the WWE ring, with the former Goldust last performing under the World Wrestling Entertainment umbrella in the summer of 2018.

However, it's been even longer since Rhodes and Rollins had beef with each other, as the two men were at one point embroiled in a fierce rivalry over the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Dustin and Cody Rhodes famously put their differences aside in 2013 to beat Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns not once but twice, with the second time seeing them become the WWE Tag Team Champions in October 2013.

Dustin and Seth have only ever had one televised singles match against each other, which came on the October 23, 2013, edition of Main Event. On that night, it was Rollins who came out on top, and they never had a rematch.

Would you like to see a rematch between these two? Let us know in the comments section down below!

