Randy Orton may not return to WWE alone

Randy Orton has been out of action for over a year at the time of writing, and there are lots of rumors surrounding when and where he could return. But if he does come back to WWE in the near future, he might not be by himself.

The man who could be with him is CM Punk, who was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling after a backstage incident at the All In event at Wembley Stadium with Jack Perry.

As is tradition in wrestling, when someone leaves a big company like WWE or AEW, the rumor mill has already started to make people believe that CM Punk could be on his way to World Wrestling Entertainment for the first time in nearly 10 years.

One of the reasons why people have started to believe that Punk could be destined to join WWE again is the recent report from Fightful Select. The report claimed that Punk was open to a return to WWE in late 2022, with the idea of facing Kevin Owens at some point.

This year's edition of Survivor Series is also set to take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, which is, of course, Punk's hometown. That event will take place on November 25th later this year.

November 25th would also be enough time for Randy Orton to get medically cleared, as he has been out since May 2022, and a lot of people are eagerly anticipating The Viper's return to action. But will they both be on the same show for the first time since 2014? Only time will tell.

Randy Orton and CM Punk have a long history with each other

With both men seemingly at the stages in their careers where they can both be considered veterans or even legends given their achievements, seeing Orton and Punk in the same company again would be very surreal, considering how far back the two men go.

Both CM Punk and Randy Orton have faced each other dozens of times on TV, PLEs, and at house shows in various types of matches. The two men have crossed paths in the Elimination Chamber, Money in the Bank Ladder matches, and even at WrestleMania on two separate occasions.

The first came in the third-ever Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 23 in 2007, which was won by Mr. Kennedy. The second time was straight singles match at WrestleMania 27 in 2011, which Orton ended up winning.

