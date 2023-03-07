Randy Orton must reunite with 3-time WWE Tag Team Champions before calling it quits

Randy Orton is arguably one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots and has had a career to match. While many might disagree, Orton's career is unfortunately in its final few laps, which is all the more reason why he needs to reunite with FTR before retiring.

During the closing end of their WWE run, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler teamed up with Randy Orton and had a few matches against The New Day and Buddy Matthews, of which they only won one bout. Despite this, many fans praised the pairing and once FTR debuted in AEW, some thought Orton would follow.

At 42, Orton is realistically in his final few years as an in-ring performer, and his recent surgery could even have shortened his remaining time as well. Because of this, now is the best time for Randy Orton to not just reunite with FTR but also to jump to AEW where he could retire from the sport he's been in for over twenty years.

Daily DDT @FanSidedDDT



Not sure what you'd call them, but they just fit side by side.



Also helps they've got a gnarly tag team finisher. As a stable, Randy Orton and The Revival look good together.Not sure what you'd call them, but they just fit side by side.Also helps they've got a gnarly tag team finisher. #RAW As a stable, Randy Orton and The Revival look good together.Not sure what you'd call them, but they just fit side by side. Also helps they've got a gnarly tag team finisher. #RAW https://t.co/yIPExXIReI

Sadly, the possibility of this is very slim, and with the way Tony Khan has been booking AEW, it might not look too appealing to Orton. Either way, fans will have to wait sometime since The Legend Killer is still out recovering from a nasty back injury, with no indication of when he'll be returning.

FTR once outright refused to take part in a storyline with Randy Orton

Dax Harwood has been revealing quite a few behind-the-scenes details on his podcast and even set a few things straight. Naturally, the duo's team-up with Randy Orton eventually became a matter of discussion, and Dax had a lot to say about his former stablemate.

During an episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the AEW star recalled how he and Cash Wheeler refused to attack their real-life friend, even for a storyline.

"We were called by the WWE travel services to tell us that we were needed for 'RAW' and we lost it," Harwood said. "We said, 'absolutely not.' They said, 'Well, right now, the creative [plans are] you guys are coming in and are going to attack Randy, and then 'NXT' is going to come in and jump you guys and beat you down.' We said, 'No, absolutely not. We're not coming in to do that.'" (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While it does seem unrealistic that FTR could ever reunite with Randy Orton, especially since they've now re-signed with AEW and The Viper seems to be a WWE-lifer.

