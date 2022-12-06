Real reason Randy Orton is no longer in WWE

Randy Orton saw a career resurgence in 2021 alongside Matt Riddle. The two superstars were on fire alongside each other week in and week out, making the tag team division even more interesting. The year also saw 'The Viper' making several changes to his career.

During his time as part of the popular RK-Bro tag team, Orton was creatively on another level and was in entertaining segments every week. However, he wrestled occasionally for special shows and Premium Live Events. During regular weekly RAW shows, Orton would often be seen at ringside with Riddle who would be going one-on-one against various superstars.

The Legend Killer was last seen on the May 20 episode of SmackDown where RK-Bro lost their Tag Team Unification Championship match against The Uso's. Since then, Orton has been nowhere to be seen.

A few days later, it was announced that Orton had suffered a horrible back injury and would be out for months. Three weeks ago, the former world champion had successful spinal fusion surgery. He was originally booked to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this year. Unfortunately, the injury was worse than expected and Brock Lesnar took Orton's place.

WWE Hall of Famer claims Randy Orton will return soon

In the wrestling world, it is fair to say Ric Flair is a father figure to Randy Orton. From their days in Evolution to today, Flair has seen The Legend Killer become a legend of his own in the business. While the Nature Boy isn't actively working with WWE, he revealed he still keeps in touch with 'The Viper'. The two-time Hall of Famer revealed he is confident Randy Orton will return soon and stronger than before.

"I talk to him all the time. Yeah, I asked him and talked about his surgery because I didn't think he wanted me to share. But yeah, he'll be back better than ever. There's a look of a great wrestler, look at him, he just looks good. I mean, he carries himself very [well] I think him and Roman would be huge. I think him and Cody would be huge. There's some really big matches..."

Orton and Flair on an edition of RAW

It will be interesting to see what storyline is planned for the former world champion when he returns. According to multiple online rumors, WWE is planning to get Randy Orton to turn on Matt Riddle and turn heel. This will surely break the hearts of many WWE fans, however, two brilliant in-ring performers going against each is also something the fans would love to see.

