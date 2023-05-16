Randy Orton should do the unthinkable if he's forced to retire from WWE

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is considered one of the best modern-day pro wrestlers by many fans online. However, with his future in the Stamford-based promotion up in the air, The Viper could shock everyone and jump to AEW instead.

Orton's run with Evolution set him up to be the major star he is today, especially considering that he became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion at 24 years old after defeating Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004.

Having this monumental career end at 44 years old would be a modern wrestling tragedy, except if he followed the footsteps of Sting and Saraya into AEW. Last year, All Elite Wrestling doctors cleared the Anti-Diva, which has allowed her the chance to end her career on her own terms.

HAZ 👑 (-_•) @HARRYJIM8_ Randy orton edge and possibly aj Styles retirement in the same year Randy orton edge and possibly aj Styles retirement in the same year 😢 https://t.co/vHwy1Q2rqG

While Bob Orton has revealed that doctors are urging Randy Orton to retire instead of return to the ring, the veteran noted that his son will likely still do whatever he wants to. Due to this, The Viper could very well find his way into AEW to finish off his career on his own terms.

AEW star Dax Harwood holds the WWE veteran in high esteem

FTR and Randy Orton became quite close during the tag team's final run within WWE and even joined forces on four occasions in 2019. Once the duo made their way into AEW, some fans even speculated that The Legend Killer would follow them.

During an episode of his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the star praised Randy Orton and suggested that many view him as "the best in the world."

"His [Randy Orton] timing is impeccable, he’s in the right spot, his selling is so beautiful. Like it’s so cliché now because so many people have said it but no wasted motion, that’s him. That’s what Randy does he’s the orchestrator, he’s the maestro, he is f**king good and there’s a reason why so many of us say that he is the best in the world, or maybe the best in-ring of all-time," said Harwood. [From 33:49 onward]

Additionally, Dax went as far as to say that Randy Orton embodies what makes a great wrestler, entertainer, and storyteller. While the veteran's career in WWE could potentially be over, if he does make his way into AEW, a pairing with FTR would be a no-brainer. U

Until the star gets back to fans, everyone will, unfortunately, simply have to be patient.

