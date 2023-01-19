AEW star calls WWE veteran Randy Orton "best wrestler in the world"

Fourteen-time world champion Randy Orton celebrated his 20th year with WWE in 2022, having had one of the most decorated careers in company history. His legacy is so strong that a current AEW star believes Orton is arguably the "best wrestler in the world."

The star in question is Dax Harwood, who is currently spending time away from the limelight after a hectic 12 months that saw him reign as a champion for AAA in Mexico, NJPW in Japan, and ROH in the United States.

Orton is currently sidelined due to injury. The "Legend Killer" spent the second half of 2022 out of action with a serious back injury, with no indication as to when he could return despite 2022 coming to an end.

In light of Orton being out of action, Dax Harwood decided to lavish praise on the WWE legend on his podcast "FTR with Dax." First off, he praised his in-ring ability and how he knows what to do at all times.

"His timing is impeccable, he’s in the right spot, his selling is so beautiful like he knows when to make his selling serious and he knows when to make it entertaining and a**-kicking. He’s athletic, he takes his time, he’s precise, every kick, every punch, every movement, you always hear—like it’s so cliché now because so many people have said it but no wasted motion, that’s him." [33:49-34:21]

Harwood elaborated by saying that Randy Orton's crowd control is so good it could be argued that the "Legend Killer" is, in fact, the best wrestler in the entire world.

“That’s what Randy does he’s the orchestrator, he’s the maestro, he is f**king good and there’s a reason why so many of us say that he is the best in the world, or maybe the best in-ring of all-time. Yes, he doesn’t do a million moves and he doesn’t have the most articulate move-set, but man does he know how to control a crowd. That’s what makes a great wrestler, that’s what makes a great entertainer and a great story-teller." [34:56-35:31]

Randy Orton has achieved everything there is to achieve in WWE

When he arrived on the WWE main roster in 2002, not many people could have foreseen how big of a deal Randy Orton would become. On top of winning 14 world titles, he has won basically everything else available.

Orton is a former Intercontinental and United States Champion, as well as a four-time Tag Team Champion alongside the likes of Edge, Matt Riddle, and Bray Wyatt.

Orton is one of only a handful of wrestlers to have won the Royal Rumble match twice, in 2009 and 2017, respectively. To add to the list, he also won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2013, cashing in his briefcase on current AEW star Bryan Danielson.

Randy Orton also holds the record for most WWE pay-per-view matches in history with a staggering 181. He broke the record at the 2021 Survivor Series event, surpassing Kane, who appeared on 176 pay-per-views.

