Ranking the 5 Best AEW Gimmick Matches

AEW, WWE and IMPACT, as well as other wrestling promotions, were severely affected due to the pandemic. Fans are a huge part of what makes wrestling great, and crowd reactions play a huge role in how a match is perceived. With that factor gone, companies had to flex their creative muscles and come up with cinematic matches which gave fans something that had scarcely, or never been seen before.

AEW, in particular, really shone in this regard with multiple gimmick matches that were truly iconic and memorable. While some matches like the Tooth and Nails match between Dr. Britt Baker and Big Swole and the Mimosa Mayhem match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy divided opinion, others like the Stadium Stampede were critically acclaimed.

With the upcoming coffin match and Street Fight on AEW programming, it makes sense to look back at the best gimmick matches AEW have delivered. Here are the top 5 gimmick matches in the company's short history.

#5. Dr. Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa - Lights Out Match on AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa

AEW has done many things right, but their women's division always felt like it could do better, in terms of personnel as well as storylines. Thunder Rosa really bolstered the division with her mix of experience and stellar in-ring ability.

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker were engaged in a very personal feud, which culminated in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite. The match was historic even before it started, as it was the first instance of women main eventing the Wednesday night show.

What followed was incessant brutality and violence as both women threw everything they had at each other in one of the bloodiest and most violent matches in women's professional wrestling history.

Chairs, tables, ladders and even thumbtacks were involved in a brilliant match that saw Rosa emerging victorious after putting Baker through a table with a Fire Thunder. The image of a bloodied Britt Baker refusing to give up will live long in fans' memories.

