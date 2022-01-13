Ranking the 5 best match stipulations in AEW

AEW has presented several memorable match stipulations thus far. Whether adopted from an existing gimmick or an innovation, they have been incredibly entertaining in their own right.

Not all concepts have been a success. Some have been unfortunate duds. Others seemed great in theory but failed in execution. Find out which ones hit the mark, with each unique stipulation ranked in order. Honorable mentions go out to The Coffin Match, Mimosa Mayhem, and The Elite Deletion. Here are our top five AEW match stipulations ranked.

#5. AEW Casino Battle Royal and Casino Ladder Match

We are lumping these two as they are casino-themed and share a similar concept. The Casino Battle Royal was one of AEW's first innovations. Tony Khan wanted a gimmick match that would fit with the Las Vegas setting of the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

21 wrestlers entered in groups of four named after card decks, and the final entrant was deemed the Joker. It's essentially a modified Royal Rumble. The winner usually receives a title bout.

The unpredictability of this match builds anticipation for fans in attendance. AEW uses the wild card spot at the end to debut incoming wrestlers, such as Ruby Soho, Lio Rush, and Matt Sydal. AEW has promoted this stipulation for the men's, women's, and tag team divisions.

The Casino Ladder match was the second casino-related theme by AEW. While the general concept remains the same, it takes place within the confines of a multi-man ladder match instead. Think of it as a variation of WWE Money in the Bank match. Instead of a briefcase, the competitors must grab a casino chip hanging above the ring. It has spawned some great moments, like Brian Cage's debut and Hangman Page's return, setting him on a path to winning the world championship.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh