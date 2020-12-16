Ranking AEW's 5 best factions of 2020

2020 has been a fantastic year for AEW, despite all of the craziness going on in the world. AEW has done, and continues to do many things right. However, one thing they've definitely got spot on is their factions.

For a company the size of AEW, some may say they have too many factions. Every faction in AEW has a purpose though, and doesn't feel like a group of guys just put together for the hell of it.

In this article, we take a look at the top five factions in AEW for the year 2020. The factions will be ranked based on their importance to AEW, their accomplishments in AEW, and how well the team does together as a group.

From Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle to Mr. Brodie Lee and The Dark Order, let's rank the top five factions in AEW.

Note: Three-man tag teams in AEW will be considered a faction.

#5 AEW faction Jurassic Express

Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus)

Jurassic Express is comprised of a fantastic big-man in Luchasarus, Marko Stunt, and one of the futures of AEW in Jungle Boy. When this faction was first put together, many thought it was just a way to get Jungle Boy over, but Jurassic Express have really come into their own this past year.

Their first match in 2020 was a winning effort against the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, and the matches only got bigger from that point onwards. Since then, Jurassic Express has had great matches against the Young Bucks, The Inner Circle, FTR, and MJF and Wardlow.

Your opening match of the night sees your #AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood take on Jurassic Express @luchasaurus & @boy_myth_legend.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/UmJDIjwtwO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2020

On an episode of AEW Dynamite, Jurassic Express challenged Adam Page and Kenny Omega for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Although they came up short, the 14-minute match was great and only helped their stock in the company.

As stated before, Jungle Boy is one of the future stars in AEW. Pairing him up with a big and athletic wrestler like Luchasaurus is only helping his future stardom.