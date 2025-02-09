Ranking Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reigns from worst to best

Jon Moxley is currently on the top of the mountain as he currently holds the AEW World Title Championship. The Purveyor of Violence has had a total of four reigns as the world champion and has consistently been a reliable performer to step up when the company needs him to.

He is currently on a mission to bring change to Tony Khan's promotion in his ongoing world title reign. But the question is it his best one yet? We're here to rank all of his reigns with the AEW World Title to find out.

#4. Second Reign - 11 days

Jon Moxley's second title reign lasted the shortest amount of time and purely came along to build a moment rather than a meaningful title reign. The former WWE Champion clashed with CM Punk at Dynamite: Quake by the Lake in a slightly controversial match that stunned the fans.

Moxley went on to squash The Straight Edge Superstar in a quick match that saw Punk get absolutely destroyed by him. However, this huge moment would quickly get outdone as The Second City Saint would win the AEW World Championship back at All Out several days later.

This reign comes in last place because it lasted merely 11 days and was only a slight swerve for the fans, rather than making Jon Moxley's second world title reign something special.

#3. Fourth reign - 120 days and counting

Mox's current AEW World Championship reign comes in at third place even though it's his second longest and still going strong. Many feel his fourth reign with the big gold belt is going awkwardly as it's being treated like not much like a championship reign, with his title being locked in a briefcase.

His current rivalries and storylines with the world title haven't been too successful lately, with many fans complaining about The Death Riders' angle. Moxley has hailed himself as the One True King in AEW but refuses to show up as a world champion, which also hampers the show.

Even though it does have a chance of improving in quality and his matches amidst this title reign have certainly been excellent, it's not looking too good right now.

#2. Third Reign - 59 days

Jon Moxley would once again answer the call to action when AEW needed him as he stepped up to become the AEW World Champion following CM Punk's exit. Mox would defeat Bryan Danielson in an impressive match at Grand Slam to win the vacant title.

He would then step into an excellent feud against some reliable heels such as MJF and the two stars produced some pure magic in promo segments and matches. The former WWE star would be a big challenge for MJF to conquer to get his first world title victory which proved even bigger once the latter defeated Mox.

Now, even though this title reign did feel like a transitional period to get the AEW World Title on Maxwell, it was a proper one with a neat ending and great title defenses.

#1. First Reign - 277 days

His first reign ends off our list as most believe it was not just Moxley's best reign but one of the best AEW World Title reigns in AEW history. Tony Khan would choose the former Shield Member to be the one to finally dethrone the big villain of All Elite Wrestling in its early period, Chris Jericho, at Revolution 2020. He also became the first person to hold an AEW title and the NJPW title simultaneously with his win.

Credit also has to go to Jon Moxley because not only did he have a stunning reign with the gold that lasted 277 days, but also had amazing defenses against the likes of Brodie Lee, Eddie Kingston, etc. He also carried the company throughout the toughest period of professional wrestling, which was during the COVID-19 crisis.

Finally, when he lost to Kenny Omega on Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2020 it signaled the start of another new and fresh era.

