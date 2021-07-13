Ranking the top 5 AEW Dynamite special themed shows

AEW, unlike their WWE counterparts, hold just 4 pay-per-views every year. These events include Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out and Full Gear. They compensate for the small number of PPV events with special themed episodes of AEW Dynamite that often have high stakes matches between the biggest stars in the company.

This policy not only ensures that pay-per-views feel like massive occasions but also adds a degree of unpredictability to every Dynamite episode as a lot of high quality action takes place on a weekly basis. Since their inception, AEW has produced numerous special Dynamite episodes.

While most of them have been good to great, some have been a bottomless pit of entertainment from start to finish. The very recent AEW Road Rager was testament to that as AEW managed to pack a lot of action inside two hours to leave fans desperate for the next episode.

With Road Rager in the history books and Fyter Fest Night One looming, let's take a look at the 5 best special AEW Dynamite episodes.

#5. AEW Dynamite: Bloods and Guts

AEW Blood and Guts

AEW had to delay their Blood and Guts match by a year, and when it rolled out, it was between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle. Matters became very personal as MJF betrayed Chris Jericho and formed his own faction. Numerous fiery promos and backstage attacks meant the hype for this match was through the roof.

The undercard for Blood and Guts was solid. Cody Rhodes faced QT Marshall, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston took on Kenny Omega and Michael Nakzawa which further established Omega as a cowardly heel champion.

We saw a 4-way tag team eliminator match between The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus), Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) and SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels) for a shot at the Young Bucks' tag team titles. Dr. Britt Baker also won a squash match.

The episode also furthered championship storylines as Miro laid down a challenge to Darby Allin for the TNT Championship and Kenny Omega addressed his challengers for Double or Nothing.

Kenny Omega vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 13, 2021

The main event was a violent and bloody affair in the double-ring cage match as both teams left no stone unturned to inflict punishment on the other. Pinfalls and submissions didn't count as the only way to lose was to surrender. Sammy Guevara was forced to throw in the towel after MJF threatened to throw Jericho off the top of the cage.

This episode ranks slightly lower because the undercard was solid, but unspectacular and the entire show was centered around the main event, which, of course, delivered in spades.

