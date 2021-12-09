5 reasons Danhausen should join AEW

Is AEW about to become "very nice, very evil" in the near future?

This could very well be a reality if the incredibly popular star known as Danhausen becomes "All Elite."

The cult favorite is set to become a free agent in the near future, attracting many opportunities from various promotions around the globe. But where will professional wrestling resident Super Villain call home next?

Danhausen is one of the more unique characters in the world of professional wrestling right now. If you have never seen Danhausen, he certainly must be seen to be believed.

He is a comedic caricature of a Super Villain that you could associate with children's cartoons. Despite the over-the-top nature of the gimmick, Danhausen completely works in the professional wrestling landscape.

He has even seen his work praised by the likes of WWE icon The Rock and legendary late night talk-show host Conan O'Brien.

His popularity has boomed on social media, developing a cult following on YouTube, Twitter and essentially any form of social media.

Despite currently nursing a broken leg, many hope that Danhausen will arrive in AEW in the near future.

Let's take a closer look at five reasons why Danhausen should join AEW.

#5 Fits into AEW talent profile as opposed to WWE's new talent directive

WWE has radically changed the profile of the professional wrestlers they recruited in 2021.

The previous mentality of the organization saw WWE attempt to sign all of the biggest names in the independent scene and bring them to NXT, RAW or SmackDown.

However, this philosophy has changed. WWE has instead reverted to recruiting talent with athletic backgrounds, searching for names from the NBA, NFL, bodybuilding and fitness worlds.

There have also been extensive "budget cuts" to the WWE roster this year, with many high-profile former independent stars leaving the company.

This has been much to the gain of AEW. Wrestlers such as Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and others have all become "All Elite" in 2021.

Danhausen fits the mold perfectly of what AEW looks for in its talent right now. Smaller wrestlers who can work and have significant experience.

