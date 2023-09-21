Released WWE star to reunite with Swerve Strickland in AEW? Exploring the possibility

September 21, 2023 marks yet another day of WWE mass releases. The abrupt dismissals caught many in the wrestling world by surprise and fans have been quick to speculate about these stars' futures. One of these released performers has a ready-made story waiting for him in AEW should Tony Khan see fit to bring him on board.

Before joining AEW, Swerve Strickland plied his trade under WWE's developmental banner, NXT. There, he was the leader of Hit Row, a popular faction comprising of himself, B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla.

The recent mass cuts saw Top Dolla's WWE contract terminated. The possibility of him reuniting with Swerve Strickland in AEW is certainly on the cards, especially when you consider the great moments they created alongside each other in NXT.

Top Dolla is a perfect fit for Strickland's Mogul Embassy group and despite what Michael Cole might quip in his commentary, he can do some spectacular things between the ropes for a man of his size.

If given the right attention and story, Top Dolla could become an important player on AEW's roster. However, only time will tell if this ends up being the case.

Other former WWE stars joining AEW?

Top Dolla isn't the only one who could angle for a move to the Jacksonville-based promotion in the near future. Talented athletes like Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin and Mustafa Ali would all be huge assets for Tony Khan's company.

Muscular powerhouses like Rick Boogs, Elias and Riddick Moss could add a new dimension to AEW's product. The recent All Out match between Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs garnered incredible reactions from the crowd who just loved seeing these meaty men collide. Why not add more beef to the promotion?

Stars like Emma and Aliyah could introduce an added layer of intrigue to the women's division, especially as Kris Statlander continues to clear out her competition.

Do you think we'll see the former Hit Row stablemates reunite? Sound off in the comments section below.

