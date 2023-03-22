Renew decades-old rivalry, pass the torch to top star - 5 Things WWE legend Goldberg could do in AEW

Goldberg is reportedly a free agent now. Fightful Select recently reported that his contract with WWE ended last December, having wrestled his last match with the company back in early 2022 when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

The WWE Hall of Famer has had a successful second run with the company, winning the Universal Championship twice and wrestling several times in high-profile matches.

What will the future hold for the WCW legend? Is his time in the wrestling business over or could he be tempted to accept one last big payday in AEW? Here are five things Goldberg could do with Tony Khan's promotion.

#5. Goldberg works as backstage executive

Goldberg is a box-office draw as a wrestler, but perhaps he is considering hanging up his boots for good having recently turned 56 years old. He might not be keen on being active in the ring, but he could consider a backstage role.

We've seen several former WWE Superstars who've gone on to become agents backstage with AEW, such as Big Show and Mark Henry. While Goldberg has not taken on such a role in the business previously, he would fit the role of a mentor to guide the next generation of powerhouses.

#4. Goldberg starts an undefeated streak on AEW Rampage

When Goldberg made his WCW debut in September 1997 on Nitro, he quickly became famous for his undefeated streak of 173-0. He was always presented as an unstoppable force throughout his career.

In fact, The Hybrid rarely lost even in his most recent run with WWE. It has become a part of his mystique and aura. Despite his advancing years, Tony Khan might consider booking him the same way as well.

AEW Rampage would be the perfect platform to build up Goldberg's winning streak once more without taking away from other major storylines in the company. This is similar to how Tony Khan booked Jade Cargill, who has been undefeated for over a year since winning the TBS Championship.

#3. Goldberg confronts Sting

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Sting and Goldberg. What do you think Goldberg is thinking here? Sting and Goldberg. What do you think Goldberg is thinking here? https://t.co/v6V2CvaAdF

Goldberg and Sting are among the oldest remaining active performers in pro wrestling today. The impact that these two men have had on the wrestling business over the years is unbelievable.

Sting recently turned 64 while Goldberg is no spring chicken as well at 56. But judging by the way The Icon has been booked in AEW, Da Man could feel that he has one last big run in him.

Perhaps one last staredown between the two WCW legends could evoke a sense of nostalgia from older wrestling fans. While it might not lead to an actual match, seeing the two superstars in the ring would be an incredible sight.

#2. Rekindle rivalry with Chris Jericho

Bill and Chris Jericho have a history of not getting along backstage, whether it was during their initial years in WCW or Goldberg's first run in WWE. In a recent interview, the WCW legend revealed how he feels about Le Champion these days:

“Chris [Jericho] and I have had a fairly rocky relationship throughout the years but we’re kind of the same guy a little bit. I think that’s why we budded heads in the beginning, one of the reasons. I love Chris to death. I do. I’m actually doing his podcast here in a couple weeks. Life’s too short. Grudges are something that means he wins. I don’t know what the saying is but life’s too short," said the veteran.

The Icon continued:

"He’s [Chris Jericho] a good dude. He’s always come to bat for me which was truly heart wrenching for me. To know that we’ve been through what we went through and this dude would go to bat for me, that just shows what a good freakin dude he is." [H/T SEScoops.com]

Given their history and previous bad blood, Bill and Chris Jericho could have an entertaining feud as veterans in AEW. Imagine how much Spears The Hybrid could deliver to members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. It would be absolutely hilarious.

#1. Pass the torch to Wardlow

Fans often compare Wardlow to Goldberg, to the point where the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged the comparisons between himself and the AEW star last year.

In an interview with Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report, the WCW Icon gave his opinion of the former TNT Champion:

"I understand the comparisons. I've heard of him [Wardlow] for sure. I've seen pictures of him. I haven't seen him work that much. But, hey, man, more power to him. There needs to be more characters like that. There needs to be serious intensity out there. There's people that slice meat and there's people that eat meat and he needs to be eating meat," Goldberg said.

The WWE legend added that he is honored by the comparisons and praised Wardlow for his success:

"But yeah, man, I don't know. I've never read anything about a comparison from him and how he passes judgment on it. But at the end of the day, anybody that's close to the top in their prospective business to be compared with myself. That's an honor and a privilege." [H/T- Fightful]

The thought of a titanic clash between generations would be an absolute treat for wrestling fans.

Wardlow would benefit from the rub buy The Hybrid, which would do wonders to rehabilitate his career, which has stalled over the last year. This dream match alone would be a great reason why he should join AEW.

