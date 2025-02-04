Retire a WWE legend, feud with multi-time World Champion - 5 Things Tony Khan could do with Elijah (fka Elias) in AEW

Elijah (FKA Elias) seems to be on his way to AEW. The Drifter has joined forces with AEW stars Dutch and Vincent, forming a new faction called The Righteous Ones. The former WWE 24/7 Champion posted a video on his Instagram, where he could be seen interacting with The Righteous.

The intriguing faction could soon arrive in All Elite Wrestling to take over the company's Trios division. Aligning himself with Dutch and Vincent could prove to be a turning point for Elijah, who was released from WWE in September 2023.

Although the Triple H-led regime could not capitalize on The Drifter's natural charisma, Tony Khan could give the Pittsburgh native a platform to weave his magic. In this article, let's look at five things TK could do with Elijah in WWE.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#5. Elijah could expand his faction to set up a feud with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

The Death Riders are currently the most intimidating faction in All Elite Wrestling. The Jon Moxley-led group has been a source of chaos in AEW for months. The Purveyor of Violence intends to rebuild the company from scratch, and his allies are determined to help him accomplish his goals.

Aside from Rated-FTR, no other faction has dared to step up against The Death Riders. However, things could become very interesting if Moxley's group crosses paths with Elijah's Righteous Ones.

A feud with the most prominent stable on the roster would be the perfect way for Elijah to debut in AEW. The 37-year-old star could recruit a few other names for his group to set up a violent faction war with The Death Riders.

The talented guitarist could take the likes of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona under his wing to further increase the faction's strength. If the group picks up momentum, independent stars like Trevor Lee and Tom Pestock (FKA Baron Corbin) could also pledge their allegiance to the former WWE star.

During his WWE days, Elijah proved his mettle as a reliable performer who can excel at any spot on the card. Tony Khan could take a big gamble by booking a feud between Elijah and Moxley, who have battled each other numerous times in the past.

The battle between the two groups could eventually conclude with The Righteous Ones dethroning The Death Riders to become the new AEW World Trios Champions.

#4. The Righteous Ones could target The Hounds of Hell

Following Malakai Black's AEW departure, The House of Black faction has now become a thing of the past. Brody King, Julia Hart, and Buddy Matthews have formed a new group called The Hounds of Hell, leaving behind any association with their former leader.

If The Righteous Ones debuted in AEW soon, The Hounds of Hell could become an easy target for Elijah's group. Both factions bear a resemblance to devout cults, which adds another layer of intrigue to their potential rivalry.

A clash with The Righteous Ones would compel Brody King and Buddy Matthews to add another member to their ranks. The rivalry could prove to be a game-changer for AEW's Trios division, which has appeared an afterthought for the past six months.

With no Malakai Black in their corner, it would be interesting to see how King and Matthews deal with the threat of Elijah and his partners.

#3. The Righteous Ones could feud with The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate's rise in AEW in the past few months has been quite remarkable. The trio of Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin has won over the AEW audience in very little time, showing how much of a draw the three stars are in 2025.

The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions receive loud cheers from the crowd every time they come out to perform. If the faction continues to get positive reactions from the fans, Tony Khan will be compelled to turn The Hurt Syndicate into babyfaces.

Expand Tweet

If the Bobby Lashley-led faction embraces its heroic side, it could put them on a collision course with the Righteous Ones. Elijah, Dutch, and Vincent could make a massive statement by targeting The Hurt Syndicate, which has appeared as an unstoppable unit so far.

It makes sense for The Drifter to go after Lashley, who was one of his famous rivals during his WWE run. While Lashley always had the upper hand over Elijah in WWE, things could be a lot different if the two clash again in AEW.

Although The Righteous Ones cannot overshadow the Lashley-led faction in terms of strength, their clever antics can give them an edge over their rivals.

#2. Elijah could have a singles feud with Chris Jericho in AEW

Chris Jericho is the reigning ROH World Champion at the moment. Unfortunately, fans are not too happy about The Lionheart holding a premier championship despite being way past his prime.

It may not be long before Tony Khan finally acknowledges the negative crowd response to Jericho's reign and takes the title off him. The AEW President could have a debuting Elijah dethrone The Learning Tree to kick off a new era for the ROH brand.

Elijah and Chris Jericho had a couple of interactions in WWE during 2017-18. While WWE seemed to be teasing a rivalry between the two stars, Chris Jericho's departure in 2018 eliminated the possibility of a match between him and The Drifter.

Although the duo could not lock horns with each other in WWE, they could soon have a clash for the ROH World Championship. Capturing the prestigious title would not only allow Elijah to become the face of ROH, but it would also serve as a key for the Pittsburgh native to leave his mark in AEW.

#1. Elijah could retire Jeff Jarrett

This could be the final year of Jeff Jarrett's wrestling career. The Last Outlaw has signed his last contract as an active pro wrestler, and he intends to win a title in AEW before his retirement.

After giving an iconic sendoff to Sting in 2024, Tony Khan could book a memorable retirement tour for Double J in 2025. While names like MJF, Hangman Page, and Jon Moxley seem like perfect candidates to be Jarrett's final opponent, TK might have a swerve in store for the fans.

In a surprising turn of events, Elijah could end up being the star that forces The Last Outlaw to hang up his boots. The two stars are quite familiar to each other, as they had a mini-feud in WWE in 2019.

Interestingly, Jarrett and Elijah kicked off the 2019 edition of the WWE Royal Rumble together. If Double J puts over The Drifter on his way out, he would earn the praise and adulation of the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback