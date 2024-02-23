Returning star to interrupt and attack the debutant? 5 Ways Mercedes Mone could make her debut at AEW Big Business

It's not confirmed yet, but the rumors that Mercedes Mone might make her AEW debut at Big Business are becoming stronger. Apart from the 'money' motif used in the artwork of the special wrestling program, Mone has also posted a video of her training, hinting at her imminent return.

With all this in the offing, let's look at how Mercedes Mone could make her debut at the AEW special.

Mercedes Mone's welcome speech is interrupted and she's attacked

Billie Starkz has already spoken about how she dislikes the idea of Mone debuting in the Jacksonville-based company, but aside from her, Mone's potential entry into the wrestling promotion has put every female wrestler on notice.

Almost anyone from the female roster can come out and disrupt the proceedings, sparking a feud instantly. Several ex-WWE wrestlers already call AEW their home, so it's all possible. One possible name is Thunder Rosa, and an attack on The Boss would cement her place as a heel. Such a big name coming to the ring could have another popular wrestler returning to the ring - and that could be Britt Baker D.M.D.

Mone attacks a face, turning heel on her debut

There's little known about the match card of Big Business, but it's sure to be stacked and have the next twist in the stories that Tony Khan reveals to his audience every week. Khan adds NJPW wrestlers to the match card. Incidentally, the wrestler fka Sasha Banks has had a stint in the Japanese wrestling promotion.

The former IWGP Women's Champion's big return may involve attacking a face and immediately turning a heel - something that will hold the interest of the audience. Until now, there's no revelation of which matches make up the event.

Starts a faction of her own

One of the biggest factions in AEW was The Outcasts, which now counts only Saraya and Harley Cameron as members. Ruby Soho's betrayal and Toni Storm's championship run have stripped the faction to its bare minimum.

There's every chance that Mone could come to AEW with the thought of either leading The Outcasts or quickly creating one of her to counter the already beaten-down group.

Mercedes Mone calls out AEW Women's Champion on her AEW debut

Provided the rumors are true, and Mone does come to AEW, by the time she does, Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo will be done with their Championship match by then. The inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champion might already have that in her sights on the newly crowned champion for a match shortly.

With the amount of Championship gold she's collected, nobody's gonna question whether Mone is worth a championship shot.

Starts an immediate feud with "Big' Billie Starkz

Billie Starks has already started a feud of sorts with Mercedes Mone online, and there's every chance that the women might have a go at each other at Big Business.

Starks is a formidable foe, but she has yet to win a championship in the Tony Khan-owned company. Starks, who also performs in ROH, would need someone like Mone to put up some incredible matches.

These are some of the matches and feuds that Mercedes Mone might be involved in right off the bat.

What do you think about this list? Tell us in the comments section.