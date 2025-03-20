Returns to WWE to face a top RAW name? - 4 stars who could retire Saraya (fka Paige)

Saraya has had an incredible professional wrestling career spanning across both WWE and AEW, with enormous highs and lows. Going from being one of the youngest WWE Champions ever to then suffering a career-ending injury and then making a huge comeback to the sport.

Her work is respected across the industry and she is now seemingly in the latter stages of her career in AEW. The Anti Diva has recently hinted at retiring from her in-ring career sometime soon, with her chapter with Tony Khan's promotion also seemingly coming to a close.

While she has not ruled out a return to WWE as well, it seems that Saraya is thinking of having her final match. So, we're here to point out which stars would be a good fit to officially retire her.

#4. Mercedes Mone

Since Saraya doesn't have a lot of time left on her AEW contract, it would be disappointing if Tony Khan didn't book this one major feud. If the Anti Diva does return she should have her sights set on one star only, and that's Mercedes Mone.

The two stars could pull off an amazing feud showcasing their talent in the ring while also playing off their history from WWE. They could also perhaps throw in the memory of Saraya's career-ending injury at the hands of the former Sasha Banks at a WWE live event back in 2017.

The CEO could claim she wants to finish the job and permanently retire Saraya now once and for all. Even though a match between the two has been teased, it hasn't come to fruition as of yet.

#3. Saraya could take on WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the biggest superstars in WWE and has one of the best presentations going in the company.

However, she surely takes a little inspiration in her style from the Anti Diva herself. But it seems that Saraya doesn't seem to mind at all as she has complimented her in the past.

If Saraya does return to WWE, then a match between the two would be inevitable. The former WWE Divas Champion has previously admitted to being a fan of Ripley and a bout between the two stars would have the fans excited.

It could also be a significant passing of the torch if the former Paige were to fall into the hands of The Eradicator herself.

#2. Charlotte Flair

One of Saraya's fiercest rivals in WWE has to go down as Charlotte Flair, with both stars previously having an intense rivalry back in 2015. However, the feud produced one of the most uncomfortable segments in the company, with the former Paige using Charlotte's brother's passing for cheap heat as the heel in the storyline.

Many fans to this day still criticize the company for approving this segment. However, many years have passed since then, and even though we're sure both of them want to move on from that uncomfortable moment, it could also be the building block for a newer story.

Perhaps, Charlotte as a much more experienced and confident performer could look to end Saraya's career for mocking her brother's passing. It would make for a much more layered story, with the Anti-Diva seeking forgiveness for her past actions only to be pushed into a corner into a career match.

#1. Harley Cameron

Saraya has recently admitted to wanting to do the best for the AEW women's division. The former Divas Champion has also confessed to wanting to put other stars over on her way out rather than taking huge wins in the latter half of her career.

Perhaps, she might want to give that rub to her close friend in All Elite Wrestling, Harley Cameron. Saraya and Cameron have a history with one another as part of The Outcasts and had amazing chemistry onscreen as well. We're sure that chemistry would translate well in the ring too.

Cameron is currently catching fire as one of the rising prospects in the company due to her quirky character and entertainment value. Saraya could look to push her friend and take her to the top level for her final match on her way out.

