Reunite with RAW superstar; Big push from Triple H - 3 Reasons why Andrade El Idolo should leave AEW for WWE and 2 reasons he shouldn't 

Andrade El Idolo made his debut for AEW in June 2021. He joined the promotion after his request for release was granted by WWE in march. Ever since then, he has been working under the Elite flag.

Andrade has had his moments in the company, but his career has mostly been flat. Even after all the great matches he's had, he has been underwhelming in the promotion. He started off great but lost his charm with time, thanks to a bloated roster at AEW.

Now, there is speculation that he could be unhappy there and is looking to leave when his contract finally ends. He has sent cryptic tweets that hint at the same.

Amid all the rumors, we will discuss three reasons why Andrade El Idolo should leave AEW for WWE and two reasons why he shouldn't:

#3. He should leave AEW for WWE: He could reunite with his former manager

Andrade El Idolo started working with WWE in 2016 and made his debut on WWE's developmental NXT. He was given the name Andrade "Cien" Almas there. He was moving slowly up the ladder of success. But his career got a new life in 2017 when he aligned with Zelina Vega, his new manager.

Having her by his side did wonders for him as he became the NXT Champion after defeating Drew McIntyre. Things didn't go too well on the main roster, and Vega was released.

If Andrade returns to WWE, he could re-align with Zelina Vega to form the same pairing that did wonders for him in NXT.

#2. He shouldn't: Andrade El Idolo has more freedom in AEW

Andrade has more control over his character in AEW

In his time with WWE, Andrade El Idolo went through many creative changes to his character, presentation, and naming. His name was shortened to just Andrade. His presentation and everything else changed when he came to the main roster. He teamed up with Angel Garza and was also separated from Zelina Vega.

These creative changes didn't work too well for him and his career. He ended up requesting his release from the company. During his time in AEW, he has had the freedom of how he wants to present his character in front of the world.

If Andrade wants things to remain the same, he would be better off staying with AEW.

#2. Should: Andrade's wife Charlotte Flair is in WWE

Andrade and Charlotte Flair got married this year

Back in 2019, Andrade El Idolo started dating his fellow WWE Superstar, Charlotte Flair. The couple got engaged in January 2020. After this, a lot happened in Andrade's career, as he left WWE and started working for AEW. But nothing has changed between the two.

The couple got married in May this year. They have been working for two different companies, and that's not an easy thing to do. They both have to stay on the road away from each other most of the time. If they want to spend more time with each other, one option could be Andrade leaving AEW and returning to WWE.

#1. Shouldn't: He is yet to achieve it all in AEW

Andrade is a former WWE United States Champion

Since making his debut for AEW in June 2021, Andrade El Idolo has been working hard to put on some great matches. He succeeded in that regard but didn't move up the ladder of success in the promotion. He didn't even get an opportunity at one of AEW's many titles, let alone win it.

Andrade is a former NXT Champion, WWE United States Champion, and IWGP Intercontinental Champion. His legacy in AEW cannot be that he had some great matches in his time there. He should win some elite gold so he can add to his long list of accomplishments. This could only happen if he stays in AEW.

#1. Should: He will be treated better under Triple H

Andrade El Idolo's best time of his career was arguably in WWE NXT, where he paired with Zelina Vega and won the top prize. It was clear that Triple H admired him as a performer and wanted to make him a big star. Things didn't go according to plan as Andrade's presentation was completely changed after his debut on the main roster.

His career was on a downward trend, and he got out of WWE before it could further damage him. The creative on the main roster wanted to change his character and ruined him in the process.

Now, with Triple H in control, Andrade can expect good treatment. This alone is enough for him to want to return to WWE.

