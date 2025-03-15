Reunites with old friend, special segment to confront Ricochet - 5 Dream scenarios for The Miz in AEW

The Miz is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Recently, AEW star Ricochet took a major jab at Miz and claimed he would embarrass him on the microphone. The A-Lister could come to the Jacksonville-based promotion not only to confront Ricochet but also to reunite with former friends.

The former WWE Champion has made a career out of cutting great promos in the Stamford-based promotion. Ricochet, on the other hand, has gotten a lot of criticism on his mic skills since he moved to AEW.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan wondered what it would be like if The Miz ever decided to move to All Elite Wrestling. Ricochet responded to the tweet, claiming he would embarrass The Miz on the mic.

This sparks conversations about The Miz possibly moving to All Elite Wrestling and the talent he could work with:

#5. A blockbuster edition of Miz TV with Ricochet

Ricochet could be The Miz's first feud if he comes to AEW. The Awesome One's debut could very well be with a special edition of Miz TV with Ricochet.

The talk show segment could take place during a regular episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite or a Pay-Per-View. The segment could be used to set up a future match between Ricochet and The Miz. The A-Lister could also destroy Ricochet on the microphone as a response to his tweet.

#4. A mouthwatering feud with MJF

MJF is one of the biggest stars in AEW. However, his character has had comparisons with many stars, including The Miz. The similarities between the two have often been pointed out by many stars like CM Punk, who once called MJF a 'less famous Miz.'

The feud between MJF and The Miz could be magical as both stars can have a great build-up to it by having heated promo battles. The Miz could put over MJF at the end to launch him further in his young career.

#3. Reunites with John Morrison in AEW

John Morrison and The Miz were a tag team in WWE. They are former multiple-time Tag Team Champions. Miz and Morrison broke up in 2009; however, they had another run as a team from 2020 to 2021 in WWE.

The former Intercontinental Champion is now in AEW, and if The Miz moves to the Jacksonville-based promotion, a reunion with John Morrison could work. This can also give John a good direction within the promotion and possibly help him win the AEW World Tag Team Championships with The Miz.

#2. Brings Bryan Danielson out of retirement

The Miz could show up in AEW and immediately target Bryan Danielson. The former World Champion can build the whole story by himself, calling out The American Dragon every week on All Elite Wrestling programming.

Bryan Danielson could finally show up at a PPV and have a match against The Miz. The American Dragon retired from full-time competition at WrestleDream and has not been seen since on All Elite Wrestling programming.

#1. The Miz becomes an Authority figure

AEW could use a major authority figure to set up exciting stories. The Miz is a veteran in wrestling, and if he steps away from in-ring competition and becomes an authority figure, it could be a great transition for his career.

Tony Khan could assign The Miz as the general manager of All Elite Wrestling. Miz can also be a heel general manager, which can bring a lot of eyes to the Jacksonville-based promotion's product.

The fans will have to wait and see if The Miz ever makes his debut in All Elite Wrestling in the future.

