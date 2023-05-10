Rey Mysterio's past could come back to haunt him and end his 34-year career in WWE

Rey Mysterio has had a lot of rivals during his lengthy WWE career, and many of them have come back to haunt him in the past. This could be the case again if AEW star Buddy Matthews were to return to the company.

Buddy Matthews wrestled as Buddy Murphy in the Stamford-based company. He joined the company on a development deal in 2013. His tenure there included winning the NXT Tag Team Championship, Cruiserweight Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship. After spending eight years in the company, he was released in June 2021.

His most prominent position in the company was on RAW in 2020, when he became a disciple of Seth Rollins. The duo won the red brand's tag team titles. It was during his run as a tag team competitor that he began his feud with Rey Mysterio.

On the April 20, 2020, episode of RAW, Murphy lost to the Master of the 619 in a Money in the Bank ladder match qualifying bout. After this, Seth Rollins and Murphy squared off against Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, and Dominik Mysterio in various tag team iterations.

BJ 😃 @WWETalkTime3 Dominik and Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins & Murphy. Payback August 30 2020 Dominik and Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins & Murphy. Payback August 30 2020 https://t.co/JMCy2LK6Lc

Buddy Matthews is currently the AEW Trios Champion. However, his real-life partner Rhea Ripley is in WWE and currently feuding with Rey Mysterio and the LWO. The former Cruiserweight Champion's return to WWE could be the final straw for the legendary luchador's career.

WWE veteran is willing to return to attack Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Chavo Guerrero have a rich history together owing to their time spent in the global wrestling juggernaut.

The former AEW manager recently said the following about Dominik Mysterio during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter:

"Rey beat him at WrestleMania and spanked him and stuff like that. I think Dominik's got to get some heat back. He has got to beat his dad up really good at the end. Break his knee like I did. He's got to really, really, really get his heat back because Rey has already beaten him. If Rey beats him again, now I'm not saying you can't go anywhere else with it, but to me, you're stealing some of that heat. The heat that Dominik's got is pretty good." [5:58 - 6:26]

The father-son rivalry has been one of the highlights of WWE programming over the last year. It remains to be seen how Triple H intends to conclude this storyline.

