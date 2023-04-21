Rhea Ripley may soon get involved in a love triangle storyline with The Judgment Day member and AEW star 

Rhea Ripley has enjoyed tremendous career growth over the last year since she became a part of The Judgment Day. Her on-screen association with Dominik Mysterio has made her one of the most must-see parts of WWE programming, and if AEW star Buddy Matthews returns to the company, things could get interesting.

Buddy Matthews is The Eradicator’s real life partner, and the two have been a couple for some time now. They often post wholesome content on social media, which is completely separate from her character on WWE television. Buddy Matthews was released from WWE in 2021.

Rhea Ripley was recently asked about the possibility of the current House of Black member returning to WWE, and the SmackDown Women’s Champion seemed to welcome the idea.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



Ripley told Gery Roif: "Ohh maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I'm happy… Rhea Ripley On A Potential WWE Return For Buddy Matthews: "I'm A Very Convincing Girl"Ripley told Gery Roif: "Ohh maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I'm happy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Rhea Ripley On A Potential WWE Return For Buddy Matthews: "I'm A Very Convincing Girl"Ripley told Gery Roif: "Ohh maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I'm happy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ctRm6y6hG8

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has been rumored to return to WWE in the past, and if that happens, things within The Judgment Day could get interesting. Wrestling is at its most captivating when there are elements of real life involved in the storyline.

With Buddy Matthews in the picture, the effect it would have on Dominik Mysterio and his on-screen storyline with The Nightmare will be something to look out for.

What did Rhea Ripley say about Buddy Matthews' return?

Wrestling couples working together on screen is something fans can look forward to. We have seen it with Britt Baker-Adam Cole, Seth Rollins-Becky Lynch, and Edge-Beth Phoenix.

When asked about potentially working with Buddy Matthews, Rhea Ripley had the following to say:

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian, and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said. [0:40 to 1:04]

Buddy Matthews is the current AEW World Trios Champion alongside Malakai Black and Brody King. While it may seem unlikely now, we could watch him tag with Rhea Ripley in the near future.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes