"I didn't know whether I could take a slam" - Ric Flair sheds light on difficulties he faced during training session with popular AEW star

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has been training for his final match for a number of months, and he recently opened up about some of the problems he has faced since beginning his training.

After nearly 50 years in the business, and two (technical) retirements from two different companies, Flair will finally have his last match on July 31st.

Rumors of his final match started swirling when footage of Flair training with AEW star Jay Lethal surfaced online. While some fans were skeptical, the overall response to the video was positive.

But training with Lethal wasn't plain sailing. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast "Insight," Ric Flair detailed some of the problems he has in training, with the main one being his pacemaker.

“I didn’t know whether I could take a slam or not with the pacemaker, but the doctor told me that, the one I like the best, that I have enough scar tissue around the pacemaker that it won’t budge, and it didn’t. Unless it moves on the day of the match I’ll be fine, even then just plug me back in." (H/T Chrisvanvliet.com)

However, entertainer Flair promises to put on a show for the fans, despite his health issues.

"I don’t have a defibrillator, when you have a defibrillator it is really hard to take bumps. I had that blood clot issue a couple of times in the past 10 years, but I take half a blood thinner. I plan to entertain them man!” (H/T Chrisvanvliet.com)

Ric Flair will be teaming up with his son-in-law for his last match

It's not often in wrestling that fathers and sons get to team together, as the generational gap between wrestlers can sometimes be too large for them to ever team up.

However, Ric Flair will get a unique twist on this opportunity as he will be teaming up with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Andrade, who married Flair's daughter Charlotte earlier this year, now has the opportunity to take part in one of the most historic matches in wrestling history.

Flair and Andrade will take on the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of the show that will take place on July 31st over the Summerslam weekend. The match will take place the day after Jarrett will appear at the biggest party of the summer. He is the guest referee for the match between The Usos and The Street Profits.

