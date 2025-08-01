Ricochet to bring in 6ft 8in powerhouse as his enforcer to teach major AEW name a lesson? Exploring the chances

Ricochet has become an exciting attraction since joining AEW. The One and Only's brash and cocky attitude has made him multiple foes, with the latest one being Mark Briscoe. However, he can pull a major trick out of his bag by bringing in a powerhouse star as part of his stable.The star, who is also a former WWE Universal Champion, is Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men rose to prominence during his two tenures in the Stamford-based promotion. He became a main event player and etched major titles and accolades into his wrestling resume.However, in a shocking turn of events, WWE released Braun Strowman for the second time in their recent round of talent cuts earlier this year. Moreover, his 90-day non-compete clause ended recently, and he is now a free agent. AEW President and CEO can take advantage of the situation and sign The Monster to his roster.Should that happen, he could make his debut as the Enforcer of Ricochet's stable and become his wall of protection alongside Gates of Agony. The former WWE United States Champion would become untouchable with Strowman's association, who could do his bidding in decimating Mark Briscoe, the same man who defeated him in the main event of AEW Dynamite this week.Furthermore, Braun Strowman could finally be Ricochet's ticket to clinch a championship in All Elite Wrestling. This could mark a good start for Strowman in a new landscape and explore a similar direction, much like he did during the start of his career as a member of The Wyatt Family.Wrestling veteran shares honest thoughts about Ricochet's AEW runRicochet has shown a different side of his personality in AEW than what the fans saw in WWE. This led to WCW veteran Disco Inferno saying that his run in All Elite Wrestling is much better, and also shared his opinion on The Future of Flight working as part of a stable.&quot;I'll be brutally honest, his booking in AEW is better than it was at WWE. I mean he's a heel and dude's entertaining sometimes you know? Instead of being this corny wipe me babyface that smiles all the time, he is a way better character. Maybe he'll do good in a faction because he's got that kind of personality, he can make fun of the guys and act like the leader, I don't know. I've been far more impressed with Ricochet with what they've done with him than most of the other guys they brought over. Because at least Ricochet...he's a heel now.&quot;With the former WWE superstar experiencing major success, it will be interesting to see if stars like Braun Strowman would join his stable in the near future.