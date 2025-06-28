Ricochet to bring in two former WWE stars as manager and enforcer of his new faction? Exploring the possibility

Ricochet has managed to resurrect his career in AEW. He joined the Jacksonville-based company last year and has established himself as a top heel. He is quite over with fans, and all signs point to a potential title reign.

Ad

With time, Ricochet realised the advantage of being a faction member in All Elite Wrestling. He is now trying to form his own group, and hopefully, he will succeed in his mission. Several candidates could join this potential stable, but if former WWE stars Samantha Irvin and Braun Strowman ally with The Human Highlight Reel, the internet wrestling community will go berserk.

Ad

Trending

Braun Strowman joining Ricochet's faction makes sense because the two have history. When they were both signed to the Stamford-based company, they momentarily teamed up for tag team action. Additionally, since Samantha Irvin is the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's real-life wife, her joining this stable could be intriguing. Irvin would be perfect as the group's manager, while Strowman could be their enforcer. However, this is speculation at this point. Only time will tell if the company will receive a new faction or not.

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Journalist Bill Apter does not see Ricochet as a main event player in AEW

Bill Apter is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling journalism. Interestingly, on a December 2024 Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, he said that he didn't see former WWE star Ricochet and a main event star in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I think it's too far gone to make him an upper level. I just don't think the fans are going to buy it. I do like, you know, they just got the whole heel persona.....but I just don't see him up in the main event." said Apter.

The AEW star is a modern-day high-flying genius, and hopefully, Tony Khan has big plans for him. 2025 is going to be an important year in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!