Braun Strowman provides an update on his health following WWE release

Braun Strowman has dealt with serious injuries for the majority of his wrestling career in WWE. His release came as a surprise to many, but it now seems to be a blessing in disguise for the former Universal Champion. He has provided an important update on his health.
The former Wyatt Family member was let go by the company for the second time last month. His high salary reportedly played a part in his WWE exit.
Earlier today, Braun Strowman took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself at the gym, where he can be seen flexing his muscles.
In the caption, he revealed that he has shed some pounds and has been using his time away from the ring to recuperate from old nagging injuries. He didn't provide much of an update on his wrestling future, but did ask his followers to stay tuned.
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
"Five weeks in sneak peak!!!! Body weight is low 340’s fasted in the am’s!!!!! Feels great to focus on some old nagging injury’s and getting them right. Body has very much enjoyed a break from the ring. 12 years straight was wearing on me. Stay tuned for next update."
You can check out his Instagram post below:
Is Braun Strowman done with wrestling after WWE release?
Braun Strowman may be enjoying a well-deserved break from the ring. This has also sparked some concerns about whether he is truly done as an active wrestler.
Yes, he is currently serving his 90-day non-compete clause, but his outside interests have raised doubts about his wrestling future.
The Monster of All Monsters has been getting the itch to play golf after he participated in the 2025 Bush Family Classic charity golf tournament.
Strowman, at 41, still has enough gas left in the tank. Will he return to WWE for one last run in the near future? Only time will tell.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!