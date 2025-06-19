Braun Strowman shows interest in a big career move following WWE release

Braun Strowman is making the most of his time amid his 90-day non-compete clause following his WWE release. He recently expressed his desire to make a big career move outside of wrestling.

The Monster of All Monsters recently tried his hand at golf, teaming with the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, during the 2025 Bush Family Classic charity golf tournament.

Following an eventful outing on the greens, Strowman took to his Instagram handle to announce that he was ready for the PGA Tour. He also shared his experience of playing golf for the first time in two decades.

"I’m ready for the @pgatour. Had so much fun playing in the @bush_family_classic_maine this week. Pretty cool on this hole, got to use one of 41’s old woods and I skipped it on the green in one. 30’ from the hole!!! #golf #charity #charitygolf #BushFamiklClassic #Maine #fun #bestdressed."

The former Universal Champion further responded to a fan asking about his interest in this sport.

"This got me interested again. Gonna go have some clubs made cause my back's killing me from swinging short clubs all day, lol."

Check out his Instagram post below:

Why did WWE release Braun Strowman?

Speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Sportskeeda's own and Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter addressed Braun Strowman's WWE firing.

He cited the company's lack of long-term plans for the former Universal Champion as the reason behind his release.

"I don't think they had long-term plans with Braun Strowman," Apter said. "I don't know if it's on his end, where he didn't want a full-time thing. He did go on some of the European trips and things, and he did put some guys over on TV. He's been there before. I don't think they looked at him for long-term programs, and I think that's why he's gone."

Strowman last wrestled when he joined forces with LA Knight to beat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on an episode of WWE SmackDown back in April.

Have fans seen the last of him in a wrestling ring? Only time will tell.

