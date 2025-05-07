Braun Strowman AEW update after WWE release (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman's future as an in-ring competitor has been up in the air since WWE let him go as part of the latest round of cuts.

Ad

As is often the case with every released star, speculation about The Monster of All Monsters potentially joining AEW is rife. However, those hoping to see him in the Jacksonville-based promotion shouldn't get their hopes up.

During a recent Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes cited Braun Strowman's 'large contract' as a reason behind his release.

He noted that he doesn't see the former WWE Universal Champion signing with All Elite Wrestling anytime soon.

Ad

Trending

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

"I'd imagine Braun Strowman had a large contract, and if they're making cuts, it's obviously financial backing that they're trying to save some money, so he just happened to be the guy that made the most of so they said that they can get rid of him, unfortunately so. As far as him going to AEW, I don't see that, but if he wants to, I'm sure he'd be successful over there." (From 31:53 to 32:12)

Ad

Ad

Strowman was said to be in negotiations with Tony Khan when he was a free agent a few years ago. The talks seemingly fell through between the two parties as Strowman later returned to WWE.

The 41-year-old giant has since never shied away from taking shots at AEW. Though it's never say never in the wrestling business, it would be a cold day in hell when Braun Strowman joins WWE's rival promotion.

Ad

If you carry quotes from this article in your publication, please give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More