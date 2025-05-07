Braun Strowman AEW update after WWE release (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman's future as an in-ring competitor has been up in the air since WWE let him go as part of the latest round of cuts.
As is often the case with every released star, speculation about The Monster of All Monsters potentially joining AEW is rife. However, those hoping to see him in the Jacksonville-based promotion shouldn't get their hopes up.
During a recent Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes cited Braun Strowman's 'large contract' as a reason behind his release.
He noted that he doesn't see the former WWE Universal Champion signing with All Elite Wrestling anytime soon.
"I'd imagine Braun Strowman had a large contract, and if they're making cuts, it's obviously financial backing that they're trying to save some money, so he just happened to be the guy that made the most of so they said that they can get rid of him, unfortunately so. As far as him going to AEW, I don't see that, but if he wants to, I'm sure he'd be successful over there." (From 31:53 to 32:12)
Strowman was said to be in negotiations with Tony Khan when he was a free agent a few years ago. The talks seemingly fell through between the two parties as Strowman later returned to WWE.
The 41-year-old giant has since never shied away from taking shots at AEW. Though it's never say never in the wrestling business, it would be a cold day in hell when Braun Strowman joins WWE's rival promotion.
