Braun Strowman makes a big announcement following WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman appears to be enjoying his time away from wrestling these days. His shocking release has now opened the door to new opportunities outside of the wrestling world.

A few days ago, Strowman took to his X/Twitter handle to announce that he will partake in the upcoming 2025 Bush Family Golf Classic for Gary's House. He will team up with the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush.

The former Universal Champion is going to take a leap in the dark, as he revealed that he hasn't played golf in almost two decades.

The tournament will also feature other special guests and celebrities, serving as annual fundraisers to support Gary's House. For those unaware, Gary's House is a home-away-from-home for people receiving medical treatment.

"Haven’t played golf in almost 20 years. This should be interesting to say the least lol," he wrote.

Possible reason behind Braun Strowman's WWE exit

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash stated that the creative had no plans for Strowman.

He said the former Wyatt Family member was allegedly making $550,000, which is why WWE decided to let him go.

"Strowman was. He was, by far, the highest paid person in that group that went before that. One of the biggest things I would do before I made any kind of [decision], I would look at my writing team, and I would say 'Do we have anything for him moving forward?' 'No, are you asking us to write something for him?'" Nash explained. "'No, I'm asking do we have anything?' 'No, we don't.' 'Alright, well, he's the highest paid guy at 550, so, we'll cut him.'"

The Monster of All Monsters is currently serving a 90-day non-compete clause. Will he take his talent elsewhere upon becoming a free agent? Only time will tell.

