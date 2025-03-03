Ricochet and Swerve Strickland's Revolution match to compromise star's role in AEW? Possible twist explored 

At AEW Revolution, Ricochet and Swerve Strickland are set to clash in a rematch with much bigger repercussions this time around. Could this match force some last-minute changes for a certain individual?

Prince Nana is very close to the situation, not only because he is Swerve's manager, but because Ricochet has something very dear to him. The former WWE high flyer has stolen the robe of The Embassy, which represents the legacy of the legendary faction that Nana created. He has asked Swerve to get this back for him, or he may choose to walk away from their partnership if he doesn't.

In a few days on AEW Dynamite, the two men will have their contract signing ahead of Revolution. Prince Nana could take matters into his own hands and volunteer to become the special guest referee for their bout at the pay-per-view. This would be so that he can guarantee no foul play and that the integrity of the match and his robe would be protected. This could be made official that same day.

At Revolution, the 45-year-old could begin his role in a neutral position, but he could end up shifting sides should Ricochet be the one to show his prowess during the match. He could end up costing Swerve Strickland the match, seeing as someone else has proven to be worthy of the robe and worthy of being added to the legacy of The Embassy.

Swerve Strickland looks focused ahead of AEW Revolution

The former AEW World Champion looked shaken when Prince Nana hinted at possibly leaving him in the case that he could not defend his honor. Seeing as the two have been partnered up for a few years now and have gone through both heaven and hell together, Swerve Strickland may now put his full focus toward making sure that doesn't change.

After their segment on Dynamite, he took to X/Twitter to post a picture of them when he was the World Champion as proof that Nana has always been by his side. Last night on Collision, Swerve Strickland was in action against the returning Clark Connors, and he was able to get a win, much to Nana's delight, as it seemed he had gotten his groove back.

It remains to be seen whether Swerve can keep his composure and take down Ricochet this Sunday. This match is more than just a grudge match for him, as this is a way to get retribution for his friend, earn a world title shot, and become one step closer to being back at the top.

