Roman Reigns' cousin to snub WWE and make sensational AEW debut at All In? Looking at the tease

Roman Reigns has been having a bit of trouble as of late when it comes to getting people to acknowledge him, and with AEW All In around the corner, could his cousin choose All Elite Wrestling over his family?

The cousin in question is Zilla Fatu, real name Isayah Fatu, who is the son of the late WWE Superstar Umaga. While all this might seem a bit random at first glance, Zilla himself has made it known that he has his eye on AEW.

Zilla tweeted out a cryptic message recently where he not only tagged the official AEW Twitter account but also his other cousin Jacob Fatu, who has been making a name for himself over the years in Major League Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

The best place for them to debut for AEW would certainly be All In, as it would take place in front of the biggest audience in the company's history, and there is actually a spot on the card available if they want it.

That spot would be on the Blackpool Combat Club's team in the Stadium Stampede match, as they are currently missing three partners. While the BCC might have already got some people in their back pockets, having two Samoans on their side could be the key for Moxley, Yuta, and Claudio picking up the victory.

An AEW star has already had to be pulled from All In

Speaking of the Stadium Stampede match, there has already been a casualty so-to-speak as one participant has had to withdraw from the match and, in turn, the All In event as a whole.

That star is Rey Fenix, who Fightful Select revealed has been pulled from the card. The reasons haven't been confirmed as of yet, though it is certain that the reasoning has more to do with visa or travel reasons rather than injury.

Expand Tweet

This means that not only does Team BCC have three open spots on their team, but there is an opening for someone to team with Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, and Best Friends.

Who do you think will replace Rey Fenix at All In? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot