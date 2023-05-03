Roman Reigns could be destined to cross paths with an old foe because of Rhea Ripley's recent actions

Roman Reigns is currently one of the most dominant stars in pro wrestling today, but could Rhea Ripley be the one to help usher in his first defeat in years? After The Nightmare recently stared down one of The Bloodline's members, Reigns could come face-to-face with Buddy Matthews after their last clash in 2019.

During an opening segment on WWE RAW a few weeks ago, The Bloodline and The Judgment Day came face-to-face for the first time. As Paul Heyman attempted to broker a deal between the factions, Solo Sikoa and Rhea Ripley had an intense staredown, setting the internet wrestling community alight.

While there is yet to be an angle created from this segment, this heated exchange could result in a feud, which would in turn be a good point to bring Buddy Matthews back into the promotion. Roman Reigns will likely still try to use the numbers against Ripley, but with the House of Black star at her side, the two could even decimate all the other members of The Bloodline.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter compared Roman Reigns to Hulk Hogan and contrasted how differently WWE handles its world champions today compared to the 80s and 90s.

AEW's Mark Henry recently claimed that WWE made a mistake by separating Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

Many fans were certain that The American Nightmare would be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, the former AEW EVP fell short, adding yet another victory to Roman Reigns' notch.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, The World's Strongest Man reviewed the recent WWE Draft and questioned why the promotion put the two stars on separate brands.

"Them being on the same brand was important. Roman always has a hand in keeping [Cody] down. Even when Roman was not involved in a Cody story, they should've shown Roman laughing at a monitor, just belly laughing when Cody got beat, or somebody jumped him, almost like he had something to do with it. He kept pulling the rug under Cody. You can do that for a calendar year on the same brand," said Henry.

Henry also noted that the promotion will now have to come up with separate stories to keep both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes relevant until their rumored clash at WrestleMania 40 next year.

