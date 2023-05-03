"I miss that part of pro wrestling" - Wrestling veteran details how Roman Reigns is different from 12-time World Champion (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about how Roman Reigns differs from Hulk Hogan.

Reigns has been a champion in WWE for over 970 days at this point. He has dominated the landscape for the last two and a half years, emerging as the biggest name in pro wrestling. However, over the latter part of his reign, The Head of The Table has rarely competed on free TV and shows up mainly during the buildup to the big premium live events.

On the UnSKripted podcast this week, Bill Apter stated that Hogan Hogan and Roman Reigns are very different champions.

He detailed that although Hogan also took breaks during his reigns, he was still out in the public eye doing shows, whereas The Tribal Chief was nowhere to be seen for weeks on end.

"Definitely different. It was a different business back then. It was a different era back then and Hogan kept himself more visible than Roman at this time."

Apter mentioned that back in the day, even if The Hulkster was not doing shows, he would make appearances and do promos from his house. He claimed that WWE had now abandoned those sorts of segments.

"I miss that part of pro wrestling. If Roman is not there, we got him in his home right now, cutting promos." [From 32:55 - 33:42]

Roman Reigns will appear on SmackDown after the WWE Draft

The entire WWE roster was drafted to RAW and SmackDown over the past week. In a game-changer for the main roster, several NXT Superstars also got the call-up.

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman were the overall first draft picks. SmackDown picked up the trio on Night One.

Reigns celebrated his draft pick with a small tweet:

During Night Two of the draft, The Usos also moved to the blue brand, thus reuniting The Bloodline.

