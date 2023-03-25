Roman Reigns' historic reign could be under serious trouble if 3-time WWE World Champion returns

While Roman Reigns has proved himself to be well-nigh untouchable at this point, his crown could potentially be usurped if a former WWE Champion returns to the Promotion.

The former champion in question is none other than Chris Jericho. Jericho is well-known for constantly reinventing himself to prevent his character from going stale. While he has been with AEW for a significant amount of time, he has seemingly accomplished all that he could in Tony Khan's company.

It is entirely possible that Jericho may decide to switch things up and head to his old stomping ground. Naturally, he would require a strong storyline there, with Roman Reigns being a potential choice for a rival.

As for a storyline, Jericho has previously revealed that he received some rather harsh words from Roman's father, Sika, as a kid. While he doesn't hold any grudges in real life, this could be a perfect cornerstone for his feud with the Tribal Chief.

Despite his age, Jericho certainly has the in-ring talent to make the feud work, should he return to WWE someday.

Diamond Dallas Page believes the AEW star is better than Roman Reigns

While the Tribal Chief is certainly one of the biggest draws in pro wrestling today, veteran Diamond Dallas Page still thinks Chris Jericho takes the cake as a wrestler.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Dallas Page complimented both Sami Zayn and Roman. However, he ultimately picked The Ocho for the "Male Wrestler of 2022" award.

"Sami Zayn, whatever he's doing right now, is just white hot. Roman [Reigns] I love. I mean, he has really stepped up [to be] the guy over the last couple of years. But I gotta give this to Chris Jericho. Chris is 51 or 52 years young and still throwing it down like he was only a kid. If you're gonna watch a Jericho match, it's gonna be great. It's so close, I could easily give this to Roman Reigns. Very easily," said DDP. (2:10 - 2:56)

As of now, it remains to be seen if The Ocho will return to the Stamford-based Promotion in the future.

Do you think Chris Jericho can beat Roman Reigns in a match? Sound off in the comments section below!

