Former World Champion, Hall of Famer - 5 dream opponents for CM Punk in WWE if he leaves AEW

CM Punk has been making waves in the wrestling world for the past few months. His AEW debut took place in August last year. He has been one of the top stars of the promotion.

The Straight Edge Superstar won the AEW World Championship twice. He also had great feuds with the likes of MJF, Eddie Kingston, and Hangman Page.

His future in the promotion is questionable after what happened at the media scrum post All Out pay-per-view. Punk went off on Colt Cabana with several AEW stars, including Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. He also engaged in a backstage brawl against the Elite. Everyone was suspended for their actions by Tony Khan.

Now, reports are surfacing about CM Punk possibly being done with AEW. If that happens, a possible direction for Punk would be to return to WWE. There are a lot of great matches out there.

Here, we will talk about the 5 dream opponents for CM Punk if he returns to WWE:

#5. CM Punk faces off against The Visionary Seth Rollins

"Summer of Punk" CM Punk vs Current Seth Rollins.



Seth Rollins had a match with CM Punk way back in December 2013, where the latter emerged victorious. It was just another simple match as Rollins was still a newbie in WWE back then. Rollins has come a long way and has accomplished a lot in the WWE, including things that Punk desired to do.

The two have taken shots at each other time and time again, but could never face off in the same ring. One such notable incident happened in 2019 when Seth Rollins challenged the Chicago-made superstar to a match at WrestleMania 36.

It didn't go anywhere though. Now, if Punk chooses to return, we could witness this great match.

#4. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk never faced off in a one-on-one match in AEW. The two only competed against each other a long time back in WWE when Cody was a rookie in the company.

Rhodes and Punk both left WWE for their own reasons. Rhodes went on to wrestle in NJPW and help the Elite in starting off AEW.

The Second City Savior didn't wrestle for 7 years until August last year, when he debuted in AEW. Cody, meanwhile, left AEW and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April this year. If Punk also decides to return to WWE, the two could have great matches together.

#3 WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge made his return after 10 years

The Ultimate Opportunist and the Voice of the Voiceless have a similar story. They both retired from wrestling early into their careers and returned when the circumstances were right. Edge retired in 2011 due to severe neck injuries. But he returned in 2020 during the Royal Rumble match and won the match the following year.

CM Punk, on the other hand, quit wrestling in 2014 after his bad experiences with WWE and their treatment of him. He returned to wrestling after debuting in AEW last year and had an incredible run in the promotion. But amid all these problems, if Punk goes back to WWE, his match with Edge will be an instant classic.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble match

The Scottish Warrior was released by WWE in 2014. He worked in indies and various small promotions and improved his skills. He returned to WWE in 2017 with a bang, and has been booked really well since.

McIntyre also won the Royal Rumble match in 2020 and then the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 main event.

CM Punk was also released by WWE in 2014 after he walked out on them. Punk later quit and retired from wrestling. He waited for seven years until another major promotion came that could pay him in millions.

The story arc between the two superstars could give a solid feud which would then conclude with a great match.

#1. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been a WWE guy ever since he debuted for the company in 2010. He has remained loyal to the promotion ever since. When he debuted on the main roster in 2012 with The Shield, he was pushed straight to the moon. It was clear that he was considered the next top star in WWE.

But originally, he wasn't supposed to be in the group. The third member chosen by CM Punk was Chris Hero. The management, on the other hand, wanted to have Roman Reigns in the faction while Punk didn't. So this has always been a topic of beef between the two.

Reigns and Punk have also repeatedly taken shots at each other time and time again. One such incident happened when Roman fired on Punk and said that his abilities were not at all comparable to John Cena and the Rock.

These real-life promos can be turned into work and could give us one of the biggest dream matches of this generation.

Will CM Punk leave AEW and join WWE in the near future? Let us know you thoughts in the comments section below!

