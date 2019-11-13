CM Punk challenged to a match by former WWE Champion

CM Punk

CM Punk is back working with the WWE but it is only on FOX Network's WWE Backstage. His contract is just with the network but the WWE Universe sees this as the first step towards his return to the ring.

However, from the looks of things, it is not just the WWE Universe that is excited about his return. Seth Rollins has issued a challenge to CM Punk and called him out for a match.

A match between Rollins and Punk would be a brilliant one but it will be a while before anything of that sort happens. First of all, Punk and WWE need to get talking and sign a deal. That is something Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue has been reporting for some time and his WWE source has indicated that it is just a phone call away.

“Vince and Hunter, they’re proud men. Punk is a proud man. Somebody’s got to get over that and go first and it’s not going to be Vince.”

PWInsider have reported that Renee Young was the only on-air personality to have any knowledge of CM Punk's return. FOX wanted the return to be a surprise and to avoid any leaks, they had to keep things between the staff tight-lipped.

