WWE Rumors: A CM Punk return is only a phone call to Vince McMahon away (Exclusive)

CM Punk and Vince McMahon

Prompted largely by an appearance at an AEW Starrcast event, CM Punk has been making headlines again. Most recently, CM Punk would confirm rumors that he was in line for a guest host position on WWE’s new Backstage show on Fox.

Triple H has by and large responded to questioning by saying that never say never and the door is always open. However, this situation is further complicated by CM Punk stating that dirtsheets have been misquoting him.

To clear it up, I did some digging and asked some questions about the man himself.

Firstly, as regards WWE Backstage, I am told by a source in Fox that CM Punk was never close to the presenting role that he applied for. The idea that WWE do not have a say in the people on their own platform is apparently very wide of the mark and while the WWE aren’t known to have outright vetoed the move I am told that the concerns of their management were definitely heard.

I can also report that Vince McMahon himself, who has so far made no comment on the situation, is open to the idea of having CM Punk return to the wrestling ring. Sources tell me that “Vince sees the potential to make money” from CM Punk and “(Vince) has no problem with Punk. He’d love to have him back.”

This is unfortunately complicated by Punk himself openly stated on many occasions that he has no interest in returning to the wrestling ring. CM Punk has built himself a recognised, if not altogether successful, career with MMA and has written for Marvel. His lack of desire to wrestle is not believed to have changed.

Vince McMahon is apparently not willing to reach out to CM Punk himself, but will happily take a phone call should CM Punk decide he wishes to wrestle again. One source stated the following:

“Vince and Hunter, they’re proud men. Punk is a proud man. Somebody’s got to get over that and go first and it’s not going to be Vince.”

