Roman Reigns should've put over former WWE NXT Champion when he had the chance

Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in 1,294 days at WWE Money in the Bank, but there is one person currently on the AEW roster who should have also got the chance to pin The Tribal Chief when the opportunity was there.

The man in question is former AEW Tag Team and WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee, who was carving through the NXT roster throughout 2018 and 2019 like it was a walk in the park.

Lee was fresh off the back of winning the 2019 Men's WarGames match the night before WWE Survivor Series, which is where The Tribal Chief should have laid down for the current AEW star.

In the closing moments of the 15-man, three-brand elimination match Roman representing Smackdown, and Keith representing NXT were the final two. Lee even eliminated RAW's Seth Rollins from the match, and the Chicago crowd was ready for the company to create a brand new top star.

However, that wasn't the case for Keith Lee, who couldn't survive the onslaught of moves from Roman Reigns, and The Big Dog picked up the win for Smackdown. The Tribal Chief would eventually be pinned by King Corbin at the following month's TLC event.

Lee went on to be a double champion in NXT, holding the brand's main title and the North American Championship simultaneously in 2020 before being released in 2021. His AEW career has seen a fair amount of success, but he could have been a made man had Roman allowed him to go over at Survivor Series 2019.

There have reportedly been talks for an AEW star to dethrone Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief is coming up on three years as WWE Universal Champion and 500 days as WWE Champion. So who could possibly stop his reign of terror?

It was reported by Xero News (via Wrestle Buddy) that the man WWE could potentially have beat Roman isn't even with the company at the time of writing. The man in question is former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Omega is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with AEW, and an Undisputed WWE Universal Champions reign where he goes over Roman Reigns could make him jump ship to WWE.

