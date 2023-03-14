Roman Reigns' title reign could end at WrestleMania 39 if former WWE name returns after 7 years

Roman Reigns is currently one of the most dominating stars in professional wrestling and has had a monstrous run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he's set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, The Tribal Chief should be wary of Brandi Rhodes.

As a couple, The Rhodes have proven their mettle in pro wrestling. Notably, during his ROH run, Brandi often involved herself in segments as well as in AEW. While there's no indication that she could appear at WrestleMania, she could make life very difficult for Roman Reigns.

The AEW audience wasn't always very receptive to Brandi, however in the face of Paul Heyman, she might just get the appreciation she couldn't have in her former promotion.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling AEW announces Cody and Brandi Rhodes are leaving the company. AEW announces Cody and Brandi Rhodes are leaving the company. https://t.co/zO9WIARAwU

Whether or not Brandi Rhodes makes her way into WWE, Cody is clearly thankful for the major contributions she's made to his career in the promotion. The star recently even claimed that she's far more deserving of the WWE Championship than he is.

Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he's jealous of Roman Reigns' good looks

While Reigns likely has no shortage of fangirls who obsessively coo over the star, it seems like the admiration doesn't stop there. While the two are set to go head-to-head at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes claims he's jealous of his future opponent.

During a recent interview with The Rhode Show, Rhodes jokingly pointed out that Roman Reigns was the better-looking man in the feud.

"And also I couldn't help but notice like he's got these couple of silver like greys in the beard, but dude is like getting better looking. I know this a weird thing to say about like a guy you're gonna be wrestling, but it's really like it got me. I was like, 'no, I wanna be the better looking guy in this.' Like, 'you're the champ already,' you got that. But man he's just aging really gracefully." [01:32 - 02:14]

Rhodes then noted that it was time for Roman Reigns to suffer a defeat and that he would be the man to do it. Time will tell, but fans will not want to miss out on WrestleMania to see the former AEW EVP compete.

