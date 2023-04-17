Roman Reigns' title reign could be in jeopardy if AEW star returns to WWE after 13 years

While Roman Reigns is certainly at the top of the totem pole in WWE right now, the return of a particular AEW star could result in the Tribal Chief being dethroned as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

The star in question is Lance Archer. The 46-year-old star has competed around the world during his career, even having a short stint on WWE's main roster and its developmental territory, FCW, between 2009 and 2010. Despite his extensive experience in the business, he has seemingly not been utilized to his fullest potential in AEW. While he was booked to be a dominant force on Tony Khan's roster a few years back, he has lately been absent from the scene.

Archer has previously expressed frustration with AEW, leading fans to speculate whether he would be better off in the Stamford-based company. While his previous stint there did not yield much success, he is poised for bigger and better things right now, and a feud with Roman Reigns might just be what he needs.

Archer also faced off against Reigns once during their shared time in FCW, which surprisingly ended with the latter's defeat. This could be the basis of their feud if the AEW star enters the fray and vows to take down The Tribal Chief once again.

Career Championship Wreslting @CCWEfed Next we will hear from the CCW Undisputed Champion Lance Archer @TeganNoxFan2. - "I became the Undisputed Champion by beating Roman Reigns @WWERomansReign_ and Bray Wyatt @Moxley9108 so you don't think I will beat the odds well I can and I will". Next we will hear from the CCW Undisputed Champion Lance Archer @TeganNoxFan2. - "I became the Undisputed Champion by beating Roman Reigns @WWERomansReign_ and Bray Wyatt @Moxley9108 so you don't think I will beat the odds well I can and I will". https://t.co/gdrejTOWoN

Roman Reigns is close to a major milestone in WWE

While it remains to be seen whether Lance Archer and The Tribal Chief will collide in the future, the latter is on the path to crossing 1000 days as Universal Champion.

On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed whether Cody Rhodes should dethrone Reigns at 999 days. According to the Hall of Famer, that scenario would not go over well with the audience.

“No, because they never made 1,000 the benchmark. It’s just, to me, it’s so much easier for me to say, 'F**k, I’m the winningest champion of the 90s' (…) Just to be able to say 'I had the f***ing strap for 1,000 days.' If it’s 1,003, it’s still over 1,000 days, and it’s gonna be a long f***ing time until somebody says that again," Nash said. [H/T: Fightful]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns will hit 1000 days as Universal Champion at Night Of Champions Roman Reigns will hit 1000 days as Universal Champion at Night Of Champions 🎯 https://t.co/QmiTG6OsSF

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Roman Reigns in WWE. He is not expected to appear at the company's next premium live event, Backlash 2023.

Do you think Lance Archer could be a good opponent for Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

