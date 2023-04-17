WWE legend explains why Roman Reigns' 1,000-day milestone needs to happen

Roman Reigns' monumental run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been mostly well-received by fans, albeit a large portion of the WWE Universe was not too pleased with The Tribal Chief going over crowd-favorite Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Among the many that supported the decision, however, was Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

After being built as the antithesis to Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare came up short against the champion in a nail-biting main event earlier this month on The Grandest Stage.

Speaking on his podcast Kliq This, Kevin Nash pointed out the upcoming milestone for Roman Reigns and how it is such an important moment for the company itself. The Hall of Famer noted how The Tribal Chief's impending moment was similar to his own during his run as the promotion's top guy, although things went differently for the legend:

"That close to 1,000 [days], you have to do it. It’d be I’d like [Cal] Ripken had turf toe and would have f***ing just taken a day off. There’s certain milestones, and right now, he’s too close to 1,000. You’re only gonna be as successful as your f***ing top guy, and Roman’s the top guy right now. Roman has the cool factor, Roman’s your money guy. They did it with me and Bret. If I would have beaten Bret out of the shoot, I think absolutely Diesel has a much better f***ing run. But the fact that they wouldn’t commit and put the f***ing eggs in the basket, I think that it hurt me, and I think that they weren’t ready to make that commitment. Things had went too well," Nash said. [H/T: Fightful Select]

WWE Hall of Famer on whether Cody Rhodes should end Roman Reigns' title reign at 999 days

When brought up by co-host Sean Oliver whether Cody Rhodes ending Roman's title reign on its 999th day would set up a hot feud, Kevin Nash had this to say:

“No because they never made 1,000 the benchmark. It’s just, to me, it’s so much easier for me to say, f**k, I’m the winningest champion of the 90s… Just to be able to say I had the f***ing strap for 1,000 days. If it’s 1,003, it’s still over 1,000 days, and it’s gonna be a long f***ing time until somebody says that again," Nash said. [H/T: FIghtful]

