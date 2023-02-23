Roman Reigns' title reign could be in serious jeopardy if WWE signs 22-year wrestling veteran

Roman Reigns has been virtually unstoppable in WWE since his return to the company at SummerSlam 2020, holding both of the company's top titles. But if one man joins the company in the near future, that could all come to an end.

The man in question is former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks following rumors that he might join WWE when his All Elite Wrestling contract expires.

Omega's deal was reportedly set to expire in early 2023, but due to the amount of time he was out of action due to injury last year, that time has been added to his deal. This means that Kenny's deal could now expire towards the end of 2023.

- @FightfulSelect Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/CufrfxIYfY

So why would Roman Reigns have to worry about Kenny Omega, given the fact that the Tribal Chief has seen off any and all-comers since his return? While you can look at Omega's track record in places like Japan as a source for an argument, the reason is a lot simpler than that: the One-Winged Angel.

No one, yes, NO ONE, in AEW has been able to kick out of Omega's finishing move since the company began in 2019. In fact, outside of Kota Ibushi in DDT, no one has ever kicked out of the move. The closest example of someone preventing the match from ending after being hit with it was Kazuchika Okada in 2017, and even then, he only just got his foot on the rope to prevent a loss.

While Roman Reigns has the speed, power, and athleticism to dominate matches, he doesn't have a move quite like the One-Winged Angel. If he ever gets hit with it, be prepared to hear the words "AND NEW UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPION, KENNY OMEGA."

Both Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega have dominated the wrestling world in recent years

Following the most recent Elimination Chamber event in Montreal, Canada, Roman Reigns has now successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship 27 times, with the WWE title being included in the last six of those matches.

Outside of WWE, Kenny Omega has been cleaning up (pun definitely intended) world championships all over the world. On top of winning the AEW World Championship in 2020, he has also been the top champion for companies like NJPW in Japan, AAA in Mexico, and IMPACT Wrestling in the United States.

Upon winning the AEW Trios Championships at All Out with The Young Bucks in September 2022, Omega also became the first-ever Triple Crown winner in All Elite Wrestling, having won the World, Tag Team, and Trios Championships.

Both men are currently double champions and have reputations that will proceed them, but will this match ever take place? Only time will tell!

