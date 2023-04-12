Roman Reigns' title run should end in a blockbuster rematch brewing in WWE since 2016

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had a monumental reign that could only end in a blockbuster. The history between Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley could instead be the biggest way to end the massive title run if the three reunite in a Triple Threat.

In 2016, during the Battleground Premium Live Event, the former Shield members took each other on in a well-received Triple Threat clash for the WWE Championship. While Reigns and Rollins eventually ended up with a better booking, Jon Moxley defeated both of his former comrades that night.

Roman Reigns' historic championship run could ultimately end with a massive humbling at the hands of either a returning Jon Moxley or even Seth Rollins. No matter the outcome, having the former Shield members clash one more time would easily draw many fans to the clash.

The Beermat @TheBeermat



The match should probably have taken place at a higher profile ppv but is still a decent match



@WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @JonMoxley #OnThisDay in 2016, The Shield triple-threat took place at #WWE Battleground where Dean Ambrose retained the #WWE championshipThe match should probably have taken place at a higher profile ppv but is still a decent match #OnThisDay in 2016, The Shield triple-threat took place at #WWE Battleground where Dean Ambrose retained the #WWEchampionship The match should probably have taken place at a higher profile ppv but is still a decent match@WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @JonMoxley https://t.co/fvPolKagPW

AEW's internal issues have been a topic of discussion since the Brawl Out Incident, and recently former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor gave fans some insider information about the atmosphere backstage.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

While Jon Moxley won't be reigniting his feud with Roman Reigns in WWE, he will face one of his oldest rivals next month

Fans might be far more familiar with Moxley's lengthy feuds in WWE or even his recent back-and-forth in AEW with Eddie Kingston and Hangman Page. But hardcore fans will likely recall his history with Jake Crist, who the star will face again for the first time in 11 years.

The official Wrestling REVOLVER Twitter account recently took to the social media app to announce the inclusion of the former WWE Champion in the upcoming Mayhem for All event.

"Oh, you thought he wasn't gonna wrestle. Mox hand picked this match. These two helped shape each others [careers] in the early 2000's," @PWRevolver tweeted.

Wrestling REVOLVER @PWRevolver BREAKING



Oh, you thought he wasn't gonna wrestle. Mox hand picked this match.



Signed for 5/6

#RevolverMAYHEM

@HorizonEventsC1

LIVE on @FITE+



These two helped shape each others carrer in the early 2000's.



Jon Moxley



Jake Crist!



🎟️ BREAKINGOh, you thought he wasn't gonna wrestle. Mox hand picked this match.Signed for 5/6LIVE on @FITE+These two helped shape each others carrer in the early 2000's.Jon MoxleyJake Crist!🎟️ RevolverTickets.com

Even if Moxley wasn't currently embroiled in a heated feud with Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, the Dark Order, and his obligations to PWR, his AEW contract will prevent him from returning to the Stamford-based promotion anytime before 2027.

Poll : 0 votes